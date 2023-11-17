Largest Edition of Sheikh Zayed Festival Begins Today

This year’s edition will see substantial participation from other countries, offering many activities, arts, and programmes throughout the festival’s 114 days….reports Asian Lite News

Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the Sheikh Zayed Festival will begin tomorrow and run until 9th March 2024.

This year’s edition will see substantial participation from other countries, offering many activities, arts, and programmes throughout the festival’s 114 days. In addition to popular folk artists who will attend the event, various governmental and non-governmental sectors will participate through dedicated pavilions and exhibitions.

The festival will feature many special events, surprises, fireworks, and spectacular performances from participating countries’ pavilions and other sections, setting the tone for the days and nights of the celebration.

Among the must-see activities this year are national celebrations, with ‘Union Parade’, which reflects the UAE people’s sense of belonging and loyalty to the leadership, and the unity that brings the nation closer together.

Meanwhile, the National Day Celebrations will span across the entire festival site, featuring official and popular festivities marking the UAE National Day. These include special shows and performances at the Heritage Village and international pavilions, including folk art shows, military musical performances, spectacular firework and drone displays, and the Emirates Fountain activities.

The festival includes an integrated Heritage Village to highlight aspects of popular heritage, represented by traditional industries and crafts, as well as to emphasise its keenness to provide a family-friendly, entertaining, and educational environment through its recreational, social and cultural activities.

Other highlights include the Heritage Village; an agricultural excellence award; a rare species reserve; Al Wathba Custom Show; the Children’s City; the Fun Fair City; the Glow Flower Garden; the House of Fear; an art district; various competitions and draws, as well as many other surprises and activations.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival is a major cultural event celebrating Emirati heritage and fostering cross-cultural dialogue and exchange. It is also considered one of the largest cultural, social and entertainment events in the region that gathers citizens, residents and visitors from all over the world in a fun, entertaining and educational environment.

