Makkah Hypermarket’s Special Treat for Oman Shoppers

As a gratitude to our valuable customers who have been supportive in our 31 years of journey, even “Window Shoppers” can also try their luck to grab a surprise gift by clicking their selfie, writes Vinod Raghavan

The fag end of the year 2023, until December 31st will be a memorable year for the Shoppers of Makkah Hypermarkets in the Sultanate of Oman, as lots of special prizes are waiting for them on purchasing worth over OMR 10.000 with a “Scratch & Gain” voucher.

Announcing the special promotional offer at a crowded press meet at Golden Tulip Hotel in Ruwi, Muscat, Sinan Mohammed, Executive Director, revealed that this “a very special promotion is held for the first time in Oman, where every shopper purchasing above OMR 10.000 will get a “Scratch & Gain” voucher which will have a sure surprise gift.”

As a gratitude to our valuable customers who have been supportive in our over three decades of journey, even those “Window Shoppers” can also try their luck to grab a surprise gift by clicking their selfie at a newly created Selfie Corner in the Hypermarket and tag to the Makkah Hypermarket Social Media page, revealed the young dynamic Sinan.

“We have estimated, more than 400,000 surprised gifts are expected to be given out during the 11 days promotional event through various platforms in all the 31 branches of Makkah Hypermarkets in Oman, as we believe to have personal relations with our esteemed customers, as most of our outlets are in the interiors of Oman, said Sinan.

Starting from December 21 until December 31, shoppers will have the chance to scratch off cards provided at the checkout counter, unveiling a myriad of prizes ranging from Air conditioners, Washing Machines to Phones.

Reflecting on this milestone celebration, Managing Director Koyamurath Puthiyapurayil Mohammed Kutty popularly known as Mammooty said, “As we commemorate 31 years of serving the community, it is with great pleasure to announce the “Scratch & Gain” contest. This is our way of expressing gratitude to our valued customers who have played an integral role in building this kingdom of retail business across Oman, Saudi Arabia and India.

Regarding the future plans of expansion, Sinan, the Executive Director, revealed that 4 more branches will be open in the year 2024 in Oman, Saudi Arabia and India and also around 10 branches will be renovated with the modern trend in the coming new year.

As part of the 31 year journey, which was begin in a humble way has spread widely all across Oman and 5 hypermarkets in Saudi Arabia and one in his hometown, Kannur, Kerala in India.

RISE of MAMMOOTTY

Mammooty, who hails from Kannur district in Kerala, recalling his earlier struggle, Mammooty, revealed, “Those were really hard days. I first came to a shop which belonged to my brother-in-law in Seeb souq in mid-80s. I did all sorts of job including loading and unloading and I had always dreamt of coming up in life. I used to drive a big van to Dubai and bring fruits and vegetables and other goods needed for Omani market. On my way back I used to supply them at shops all along the road and collected money in my return trip before my next trip to Dubai. Really worked hard. I used to tie a soaked towel around my head so that I wouldn’t fall asleep during driving.”

As he said, initially, the young man used to shuttle between Oman’s farms and the market at Seeb town, supplying fresh farm products in his vehicle. But soon he was able to extend his business of supplying vegetables and fruits to the neighbouring Dubai. Gradually he set up a small vegetable and fruits shop in Seeb.

But that was just the beginning of an incredible journey. With his hard work, honesty, and visionary zeal, he was destined to expand his empire in Gulf countries. Mammooty was sincere and used to maintain the daily collections and expenses very meticulously. “Those were days full of opportunities and anyone who has the grit to work hard could excel and be successful in life. All we needed was a mind to work hard and things fell in place in due course of time,” he said.

