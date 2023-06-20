Mandaviya to inaugurate G20 co-branded event

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be inaugurating the event and delivering the keynote address…reports Asian Lite News

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be inaugurating a G20 co-branded event on Tuesday, to highlight the health and well-being needs of 1.8 billion adolescents and youth worldwide, said a press release by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Union Health Ministry, in collaboration with the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn, Child Health (PMNCH), Geneva, is organizing the event titled ‘Health of Youth-Wealth of Nation’, on June 20, here in the national capital. This global gathering aims to highlight the health and well-being needs of 1.8 billion adolescents and youth worldwide, and to foster increased attention and investment by G20 nations in the health of adolescents and youth, the Ministry stated.

Other than him, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, SP Singh Baghel, and Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar will also be present at the event.

They will share their insights on meeting the challenges faced by the youth and the efforts being made by the government to improve the health and well-being of youth and the future strategies required to meet their challenges.

The Health Minister of South Africa, Dr Mathume Joseph ‘Joe’ Phaahla will also address the inaugural session adding to the diverse perspectives and expertise present among the audience, the Ministry stated.

“The world is home to 1.8 billion individuals aged 10-24, with India having the largest youth population. These young individuals represent a valuable asset for any nation and investing in their health and well-being plays a critical role in achieving economic growth and development targets. Recognizing the tremendous demographic dividend of the youth population, the G20 Co-branded event will emphasize the need to invest in the health and well-being of adolescents and youth. With the belief in the power of youth and the vision to ensure physical, mental, and social well-being for all, the event aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision and commitment to harnessing India’s youth potential for economic growth and development,” the Ministry stated.

One of the objectives of the G20 co-branded event is to empower youth as change-makers in society, as well as foster dialogue and engagement among policymakers, government officials, experts, partner agencies, and youth icons from G20 nations. Approximately, one-third of the event’s delegates will be young participants from various parts of India and other G20 nations.

Their active involvement will ensure that their concerns regarding health and well-being are heard and that their inputs and demands find a place in future policy formulations and program implementations, the Ministry added.

According to the event, the event will feature two technical sessions focusing on adolescent health and well-being and multi-sectoral partnerships for youth engagement. Additionally, a town-hall session will encourage the participation of young people in policymaking. A Marketplace will also be held to share knowledge, best practices, and innovative policies and programs that have advanced the health and well-being of adolescents and youth in G20 countries.

A key feature of the event is special discussions led by influential figures from the G20 nations, including G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, Union Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, PMNCH Board Chairperson Helen Clark, and Director from UNFPA Headquarters Dr Julitta Anabanjo. (ANI)

