MBZ, Assad explore improving ties

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad paid a state visit accompanied by his wife Asma al-Assad to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday.



The Syrian President and First Lady were received by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan upon their arrival at Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital.



During their meeting at the Presidential palace, the two presidents discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation, which would contribute to achieving their mutual interests, reported WAM news agency.



The UAE president also expressed his condolences over the earthquake victims, stressing his confidence in Syria’s ability and determination to overcome the ordeal.

The Syrian President extended thanks and appreciation to the UAE government and people’s position and their immediate response while addressing the ordeal caused by the earthquake.

He also said that the UAE’s assistance was qualitative and provided with love, friendship and fraternity, leaving a significant impact on the Syrian people.

Assad also extended thanks and appreciation for the UAE’s embrace of the Syrian community during various circumstances.

He lauded the virtues, values and deep-rooted approach in establishing the UAE, reflected in the Emirati stance towards fraternal countries.

The Syrian President emphasised his country’s keenness on the sustainability of enhancing its fraternal relations with the UAE.



The visit came at a time when the UAE is helping Syria return to the Arab fold following years of diplomatic isolation after the Syrian war broke out in 2011.



The UAE resumed its diplomatic ties with Syria in 2018, and is spearheading the relief aid delivery to Syria in the wake of last month’s earthquakes as well as mediations apparently to normalize relations between Syria and major regional powers such as Saudi Arabia.



The UAE has sent hundreds of relief planes, including those provided by Arab and other foreign countries, to quake-hit Syria.

