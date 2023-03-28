MBZ exchanges Ramadan greetings with Rulers

They all performed Al Maghreb Prayers before attending the Iftar banquet hosted by the President for the Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, Sheikhs, and visitors…..reports Asian Lite News

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received the Supreme Council Members, Rulers of the Emirates at Qasr Al Watan Palace and exchanged with them the Ramadan greetings.

They prayed to perpetuate the blessings of security and stability, and to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

Those received by the UAE President included Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Sharjah Ruler Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ajman Ruler Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Fujairah Ruler Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla and Ras Al Khaimah Ruler Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi.

He also received Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance; Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah along with a number of sheikhs from across the country, as well as ministers, members of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and high-ranking officials.

In attendance during the reception were Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

They all performed Al Maghreb Prayers before attending the Iftar banquet hosted by the President for the Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, Sheikhs, and visitors.

