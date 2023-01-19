MBZ hosts Arab partners to boost joint action

The leaders also affirmed their common vision to enhance stability and prosperity in the region and their firm belief in the significance of communication for the sake of construction, development and prosperity….reports Asian Lite News

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday held a fraternal consultative meeting with leaders of a number of brotherly countries.

Sheikh Mohamed held the meeting with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman; King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain; Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar; King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan and President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt.

The meeting – held in the capital, Abu Dhabi, under the title “Prosperity and Stability in the Region” – aims to consolidate and deepen cooperation between the brotherly countries across various sectors that serve development, prosperity and stability in the region through cooperation and regional integration.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed fraternal relations between their respective countries and various tracks of joint cooperation and coordination in all fields that serve the aspirations of their peoples for a more prosperous future.

The meeting touched upon a number of regional and international issues and developments of common interest and the challenges the region is witnessing politically, security and economically, and the importance of coordinating positions and strengthening joint Arab action in dealing with these challenges to ensure building a more stable future for the peoples of the region.

The leaders reiterated the deep-rooted historical ties between their countries in various fields, and their mutual keenness on communication, consultation and continuous coordination towards various transformations in the region and the world.

They stressed that cooperation in building economic and development partnerships between their countries and other Arab nations in the region is the way to creating a better future for all people in the region.

The leaders also affirmed their common vision to enhance stability and prosperity in the region and their firm belief in the significance of communication for the sake of construction, development and prosperity.

They highlighted the importance of adhering to the rules of good neighbourliness, respect for sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and the leaders affirmed that cooperation and building economic and development partnerships between their respective countries, and at the Arab level in general, are the main approach to achieving development and creating a better future for the people of the region amid a turbulent world.

Dolphin Gas Pipeline project

Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, has emphasised the importance of accelerating new investments to meet rising energy demand as a number of OPEC + member countries cut output.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Global Energy Forum, which began today in Abu Dhabi, the minister affirmed the UAE’s commitment to providing the necessary support to ensure a balanced oil market in line with its plan to advance the 5 million bpd production target to 2027.

Emphasising the importance of accelerating investments in gas exploration and production, being a key source of energy, the minister said that the world requires trans-country natural gas pipelines, such as the Dolphin Gas Pipeline project, a natural gas project between Qatar, the UAE and Oman that was the first of its kind to contribute to improved energy security and integration among Gulf countries.

He added that there are geopolitical factors in the region and around the world that influence the global energy map, expressing his hope that the current year 2023 would see more stability in the energy markets, as well as a decline in gas prices and volatility.

“Price variations have a significant impact on the economies of many countries, and since there is such a high demand for gas, we hope for new projects to be launched in this sector,” the minister added.

