MBZ meets Bahrain King in Abu Dhabi

The two leaders also discussed bilateral cooperation across various domains, affirming their joint keenness for continuous consultation to benefit the mutual interests of their countries and peoples….reports Asian Lite News

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, yesterday received at his residence in Abu Dhabi, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged cordial talks that underpin the depth of the UAE-Bahrain fraternal ties, wishing their countries further progress and prosperity.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral cooperation across various domains, affirming their joint keenness for continuous consultation to benefit the mutual interests of their countries and peoples.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; and Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Major General Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Advisor, Royal Guard Commander of Bahrain, also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) Saqr Ghobash has met with his Bahraini counterpart Ahmed bin Salman Al Musalam, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of unifying their visions and stances on issues of mutual concern at international parliamentary meetings.

Ghobash highlighted the deep-rooted relations between the UAE and the Bahrain, which are advancing daily due to the friendly ties between their leaderships, headed by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

He then congratulated Al Musallam for being elected speaker of the Council of Representatives of Bahrain.

The talks between the two sides focussed on several topics, including ways of advancing their parliamentary diplomacy.

They also highlighted the importance of exchanging bilateral visits, which serve the mutual interests of the two countries and promote parliamentary cooperation.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]