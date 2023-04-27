Metadata Hosts Seminar in Dubai to Showcase  The Latest In Microsoft Technology & Property-XRM

Dubai-headquartered Metadata Technologies organises a real estate technology summit at Marriott, Dubai on the latest in Artificial Intelligence, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Technology, Property-xRM, and the trends in the real estate sector

The past few months have seen ground-breaking innovations in technology with AI, ChatGPT, and other business enablers. Over the years, Microsoft has made significant additions to its technology in its biyearly releases to streamline business processes and provide innovative solutions for organisations all around the world.

Metadata Technologies recently hosted the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Technology Summit for Real Estate at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in Dubai. Conducted for real estate professionals in the GCC region, the seminar focused on the latest in Microsoft Technology and how it can help them work smarter and more efficiently.

Rasheed Muhammed, MD, Metadata Technologies

“The success of our real estate technology seminar is a testament to Metadata’s commitment to staying ahead of the curve,” said Rasheed Muhammed, Managing Director, Metadata Technologies. “By leveraging the latest in Microsoft technology within Property-xRM, we are better equipped to meet the evolving needs of our clients and continue to lead the way with a complete solution for the real estate industry.”

As real estate continues to flourish in the UAE, leaders in the industry have realised the need for a scalable and flexible solution to meet the requirements of the market. Property-xRM combines the best of both worlds – The powerful Microsoft technology platform and Metadata’s 20 years of real estate domain expertise.

Metadata’s annual event was led by its Microsoft-certified consultants, highly experienced in the field of Real Estate Technology. The seminar covered a range of topics, including the latest updates to Microsoft AI, Dynamics 365, and the real estate solution, Property-xRM.

One of the highlights of the seminar was a live demonstration of Viva Sales in Microsoft Teams, an AI-powered collaboration tool that provides a platform to accelerate sales. Attendees were shown how Teams can be used to manage tasks, automate data entry, and share files and documents.

The core agenda of the session was the capabilities of Microsoft Dynamics 365 across sales, marketing, and customer service functions. Dynamics 365 is a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution that provides companies with a comprehensive set of tools for managing their business operations.

Attendees were shown how to use Dynamics 365 CRM to manage the customer-facing functions, as well as how it natively works with other Microsoft tools like Outlook and Excel. They also learned about the benefits of leveraging Conversational Intelligence during phone calls and automating the recursive tasks done by a sales or service executive while using the CRM solution.

The real estate segment of the event focused on the capabilities that Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Property-xRM bring in for Real Estate Developers, Property Management, and Facilities Management Companies.

The seminar was a great success, leaving attendees with a better understanding of how Microsoft technology can help them work more efficiently and effectively. By providing real estate professionals with the tools and resources they need to succeed, Metadata Technologies and Property-xRM are helping to drive innovation and growth in the industry.

As a Gold Microsoft Partner, Metadata Technologies is a 100% CRM-focused company with 20 years of experience providing Customer Relationship Management solutions for business enterprises across the globe. Metadata has been the recipient of the Best Industry Partner Award in 2014 by Microsoft and is committed to delivering quality solutions to ensure peak customer satisfaction.

