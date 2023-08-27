Michigan Hit by Series of Deadly Tornadoes, 5 Fatalities Reported

The storms caused power outages for more than 390,000 customers in Michigan by 7:15 p.m. (2315 GMT) on Friday, according to the PowerOutage.us website…reports Asian Lite News

Seven severe tornadoes tore across five counties in the US Midwestern state of Michigan, claiming five lives and causing widespread damage and power outages, local media reported.

A strong tornado with winds up to 125 mph struck Lansing, the state’s capital, on Thursday night, killing an 84-year-old woman and injuring three others.

In western Michigan, a 21-year-old woman and two girls, aged one and three, respectively, died in a head-on collision between two vehicles that hydroplaned on wet pavement, local media reported on Saturday.

ALSO READ-Two dead in Alabama as Tornadoes hit US south

In Ingham County, southeast of Lansing, one person was confirmed dead and several people were severely injured in a pileup of more than 25 vehicles on an interstate highway, Xinhua news agency reported.

The storms caused power outages for more than 390,000 customers in Michigan by 7:15 p.m. (2315 GMT) on Friday, according to the PowerOutage.us website.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Friday declared a state of emergency for Wayne and Monroe counties.

ALSO READ-

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]