Military aid from EU to Ukraine reaches €27 bn

The European Union (EU) military aid for Ukraine has reached €27 billion (about $28.8 billion) since the start of the conflict, the Ukrinform news agency reported Monday, citing the bloc’s top diplomat.

High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said the EU arms supply to Ukraine has reached €27 billion, a record high figure in the EU’s history.

Since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the EU and its member states have made available about $89 billion in financial, military, humanitarian, and refugee assistance for Ukraine.

The military assistance included ammunition, air defense systems, tanks, and other weaponry and equipment.

Earlier, United Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday reiterated US support for Ukraine and for holding Russia accountable.

He noted that Russia started the war against Ukraine and it could end the conflict at any time by withdrawing its forces.

Taking to X, Blinken stated, “Russia started the war in Ukraine and could end it at any time by withdrawing its forces and stopping its brutal attacks. Until it does, the United States has a clear way forward: Help Ukraine defend itself. Support the Ukrainian people. Hold Russia accountable.”

Blinken made the statement in response to a post shared by US Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen on X. Yellen stated that she along with Blinken, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and United States Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power had through a letter urged Congress to approve Biden Administration’s request to provide USD 11.8 billion in direct budget support to Ukraine

