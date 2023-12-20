Modi holds talks with Netanyahu

Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked Indian Prime Minister Modi for India’s support of Israel’s just war to eliminate the Hamas terrorist organization…reports Asian Lite News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. Israeli PM briefed PM Modi on the recent developments in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The two leaders shared concerns regarding the safety of maritime traffic. PM Modi reiterated the need for continued humanitarian aid for the impacted people. He stressed for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict, including the release of all hostages, through dialogue and diplomacy.

In the press release, Prime Minister’s Office said, “Prime Minister reiterated the need for continued humanitarian aid for the affected population and emphasized an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict, including the release of all hostages, through dialogue and diplomacy. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.”

In a post shared on X, PM Modi stated, “Had a productive exchange of views with PM @netanyahu on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, including shared concerns on the safety of maritime traffic. Highlighted India’s consistent stand in favour of early restoration of peace & stability in the region with continued humanitarian assistance for the affected.”

PM Modi and Netanyahu also discussed the importance of securing freedom of navigation in the Bab-el-Mandeb, according to statement released by Israel The two leaders discussed the global interest in preventing attacks on the global economy, trade as welll as the Indian and Israeli economies. In a post on X, Israel Prime Minister’s Office stated, “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke today with Indian Prime Minister @NarendraModi. The two leaders discussed the importance of securing freedom of navigation in the Bab-el-Mandeb, which is threatened by the aggression of the Houthis, instigated by Iran.” It further stated, “They also discussed the global interest in preventing attacks on the global economy and trade, as well as the Indian and Israeli economies. Indian Prime Minister Modi noted that freedom of navigation is an essential global necessity that must be ensured.” According to statement released by Israel Prime Minister’s Office on X, PM Modi and Netanyahu discussed advancing the arrival of foreign workers from India to Israel.

In a post on X, Israel Prime Minister’s Office stated, “The two leaders also discussed advancing the arrival of foreign workers from India to the State of Israel. Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked Indian Prime Minister Modi for India’s support of Israel’s just war to eliminate the Hamas terrorist organization.” Notably, the war between Israel and Hamas started after the terror group invaded southern Israel, killing more than 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and taking over 200 hostages. Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas. Meanwhile, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said that at least 19,667 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza since Hamas launched an attack on Israel on October 7, The Times of Israel reported. The health ministry said 52,586 people in Gaza have been injured in more than two months of fighting, according to The Times of Israel report. The figures cannot be verified as Hamas does not differentiate between civilians and combatants. (ANI)

