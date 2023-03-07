New ministers swear-in before Prez, VP

President Sheikh Mohamed wished the ministers every success in performing their duties and serving the interests of the UAE and its people….reports Asian Lite News

Newly appointed UAE ministers were sworn in yesterday before President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, at a ceremony held at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

The ministers taking the oath of office were Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development; Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture and Youth; Maryam Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet; and Jabr Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Minister of State.

President Sheikh Mohamed wished the ministers every success in performing their duties and serving the interests of the UAE and its people.

Sheikh Mohamed stated that the UAE’s ongoing development will be enabled by continuous efforts to boost the country’s achievements, underscoring the importance of teamwork and collaboration.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid reaffirmed the UAE leadership’s keenness to constantly develop the government ecosystem and remain flexible, stating that this is the way to achieve excellence and be prepared to meet the requirements of the future.

Present at the swearing-in ceremony were Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; and a number of Sheikhs and ministers.

