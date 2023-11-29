New UNSC membership only for developing nations, says Lavrov

According to Lavrov, all the Western sanctions that have been imposed against Russia are likely to remain after the Ukraine conflict…reports Asian Lite News

Any new United Nations Security Council (UNSC) members should come from developing countries, Russian media reported Monday, citing Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the Primakov Readings International Forum in Moscow.

“It is important to redress the historical injustices that emerged following the end of the decolonization process and since the emergence of many dozens of young sovereign states,” Lavrov said, noting that the composition of the UNSC should reflect the current reality.

“It is clear that any new members of the Security Council must only come from developing countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America, and they must have credibility in their regions and in global organizations such as the Non-Aligned Movement and the Group of 77,” he said.

Lavrov added that Russia doesn’t need to focus on restoring relations with Europe at this moment, and must concentrate on protecting itself “in all key sectors of the economy,” and security, considering Europe’s unpredictable policies and decisions.

According to Lavrov, all the Western sanctions that have been imposed against Russia are likely to remain after the Ukraine conflict.

