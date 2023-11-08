New US Envoy Meets Israel FM

The two discussed the war against the terrorist organisation Hamas and the American support for Israel since the beginning of the war….reports Asian Lite News

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met Tuesday morning at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem with the new American Ambassador to Israel Jacob “Jack” Lew.

The two discussed the war against the terrorist organisation Hamas and the American support for Israel since the beginning of the war.

The minister and the ambassador also discussed regional issues including the preservation of the peace agreements and the fight against the terrorist organizations that operated, financed and armed by the terrorist regime of Iran.

It was a few days ago, Israeli President Issac Herzog accepted the credentials Jack Lew. It was reported that the appointment of US ambassador was fast-tracked after the conflict between Hamas and Israel escalated in the region.

At credential-receiving ceremony at the President’s residence, the Israeli President said, “A crisis is always when you’re reminded who you’re friends are. This is true of people and true of countries. I am speaking for all Israelis when I say that never has American friendship been more evident or more valued than it is today.”

He added, “We are grateful for everything that the United States of America has done for us and is doing as we speak. We will never forget it.” (ANI/TPS)

