‘No record of Hamas blocking or seizing aid’

Those in charge of the aid “do not report to us in this 10 day, 12 day period of assistance delivery, interdiction of or seizure of goods by Hamas,” he said…reports Asian Lite News

US Special Envoy David Satterfield said on Saturday that US officials had not been told that Hamas is blocking or diverting humanitarian aid flowing into the Gaza Strip amid shortages of food, medicine and fuel.

Speaking to reporters in the Jordanian capital Amman, he said that those distributing aid in Gaza had not reported aid being diverted since trucks resumed crossing the Egypt-controlled Rafah gate on Oct. 21 after diplomatic wrangling to resume the flow.

Those in charge of the aid “do not report to us in this 10 day, 12 day period of assistance delivery, interdiction of or seizure of goods by Hamas,” he said.

Between 800,000 to a million people have moved to the south of the Gaza Strip, while 350,000-400,000 remain in the north of the enclave, Satterfield said.

Earlier on Saturday, an Israeli drone fired a missile at the Gaza house of Hamas’ leader Ismail Haniyeh who is currently outside the enclave, Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa Radio reported.

It was unclear whether any of his family members were at the house when it was struck.

Haniyeh, Hamas’ political chief, has been outside the Gaza Strip since 2019, residing between Turkiye and Qatar.

ALSO READ-Thousands march in London, other cities in pro-Palestinian rallies

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]