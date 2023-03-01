Oman, India explore new areas of cooperation

The India-Oman Strategic Consultative Group meeting is an important forum for both countries enabling regular review of bilateral relations….reports Asian Lite News

India and Oman have decided to explore new areas of cooperation in key sectors like energy, trade and investment, and defence.

The two sides reviewed their bilateral ties at the 12th round of the India-Oman Strategic Consultative Group (IOSCG) meeting held in Muscat, Oman on Monday.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the discussions were focused on exploring avenues of cooperation in key sectors including energy, trade and investment, health, education, defence, and cultural exchanges.

The meeting was co-chaired by Secretary (CPV & OIA) Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Ausaf Sayeed and Under Secretary for Diplomatic Affairs of Oman Sheikh Khalifa Alharthy.

Additionally, Sayeed also interacted with the Indian community in Oman and acknowledged their contributions to the development of both countries. He assured them of the Indian government’s commitment to their welfare and well-being.

According to the MEA, the visit by Sayeed reflects the strong bilateral relationship between India and Oman and the importance of the Sultanate of Oman as a key partner for India in the Gulf. It also highlights India’s commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with Oman.

The two sides expressed confidence that the outcomes of the 12th round of consultations will contribute to further enhancing the bilateral relationship and promoting greater cooperation in various fields, the MEA added.

India and Oman have a long-standing friendship and enjoy close economic, cultural, and geopolitical relations. (India News Network)

