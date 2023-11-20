Palestinian death toll in Gaza surpasses 13,000

Israeli soldiers discovered 35 tunnel shafts and seized weapons in northern Gaza, the Israel Defence Forces announced on Sunday...reports Asian Lite News

Gaza’s government media office announced on Sunday that the Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip has exceeded 13,000 since the Israel-Hamas conflict erupted on Oct. 7.

Ismail al-Thawabta, the director general of the media office, said at a press conference that among the dead were 5,500 children and 3,500 women, while more than 30,000 others were variously injured.

Al-Thawabta said the number of missing persons has surpassed 6,000, including 4,000 children and women still under the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli attacks.

Israel has been carrying out attacks on Gaza over the past weeks to retaliate against the Hamas surprise attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, during which Hamas militants killed about 1,200 people and took more than 200 hostages.

Meanwhile, Israeli soldiers discovered 35 tunnel shafts and seized weapons in northern Gaza, the Israel Defence Forces announced on Sunday.

The shafts and tunnels were discovered during raids on the homes of Hamas officials in Gaza’s upscale Rimal and Sheikh Ejalin neighbourhoods. A number of Hamas terrorists were killed in the fighting.

Israeli forces also raided a Hamas military camp, where ammunition depots and seven rocket launchers were uncovered.

The army reported on Sunday morning that over the past 24 hours, soldiers engaged Hamas on the outskirts of Jabaliya.

A cell preparing to fire on troops from the roof of a residential building was eliminated in an air strike, according to the IDF. Weapons and military equipment were also found in residential buildings in the neighbourhood.

Israeli Navy commandos assisted ground forces from their position off the Gaza coast, attacking Hamas targets “using thousands of munitions from the sea” and assisting ground forces “with fire and observation by opening axes, escorting with fire, thwarting land threats against our forces and providing cover for land missions from the sea,” according to the IDF.

