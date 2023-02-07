Pink Caravan spreads awareness on horseback through Dubai

Hessa Abdul Rahman Tahlak, Assistant Under-Secretary for Community Development at the Ministry of Community Development, joined the ride and trekked alongside the pink brigade at Skydive Dubai…reports Asian Lite News

The Pink Caravan Ride (PCR), the annual nationwide breast cancer awareness campaign, on Sunday arrived to Dubai, making its 11th trek through the seven emirates to raise community awareness about early detection and encourage regular screening.

Organised by the Friends Of Cancer Patients (FOCP), under the patronage of Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Founder and Royal Patron of FOCP, the pink brigade kicked off Day 2 journey from DIFC Gate Avenue, where scores of residents took to the streets waving flags welcome equestrians braving the morning chilled weather.

During the day’s trek, Sheikh Maktoum Mohammed Faisal Al Qasimi, alongside Sheikha Hind Mohammed Faisal Al Qasimi and Sheikh Rashid Mohammed Faisal Al Qasimi, joined the journey and saddled up with equestrians towards Skydive Dubai and reached the bustling JBR, where scores of residents lined up to cheer for the pink riders.

Hessa Abdul Rahman Tahlak, Assistant Under-Secretary for Community Development at the Ministry of Community Development, joined the ride and trekked alongside the pink brigade at Skydive Dubai.

Emirati artist and PCR Ambassador Fayez Al Saeed, who composed and performed a special song at the opening ceremony of the 11th annual ride, rode with his three children through the streets of Dubai to raise awareness for PCR and its noble causes.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council and a PCR Ambassador, also welcomed the pink brigade and accompanied them through Dubai streets, passing by Marasi Parking as more people flocked the streets to learn more about the annual breast cancer awareness campaign.

The Pink Brigade continued their journey towards the last stop for the day at City Walk, welcomed by curious visitors and residents inquiring more about the awareness campaign and how to avail the free check-ups. In Dubai, PCR fixed clinics at Lulu Hypermarket Al Barsha and Mirdif City Centre will continue offering free screenings to residents until 10th February.

Throughout the day, PCR’s Pink Caravan Mammogram clinic stationed at La Mer, offered free screenings to residents and citizens. Meanwhile, the PCR Minivan offered services at Dubai Frame and City Walk.

Today, PCR raises awareness in Sharjah with the riders starting at BEEAH Group, from where they will make an onward journey to Sharjah Media City (SHAMS), Sharah Broadcast Authority, Al Jada, and Sharjah Research Technology & Innovation Park, and finally conclude the day of campaigning at the University Hospital.

ALSO READ-Sultan AlQasimi opens UAE’s Pink Caravan Ride

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]