Preventing climate-driven insecurity top priority of COP28

Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, Director-General and Special Representative of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), called on Member States to take ambitious action to mitigate the consequences of rising sea levels on peace and security and other climate impacts at an open debate of the United Nations Security Council on 14th February.

The Open Debate on “Sea-level rise: implications for international peace and security” was chaired by Malta’s Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade Dr. Ian Borg, and included briefings by UN Secretary-General António Guterres and President of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Körösi.

In his remarks, Ambassador Al Suwaidi called for catalysing greater and higher quality climate finance for fragile and vulnerable communities and also underscored the UAE’s support for the Secretary-General’s Early Warning for All initiative.

“The United Arab Emirates recognises the urgent need for a coordinated response across the multilateral system. We cannot neglect any element of the climate crisis, including its clear implications for international peace and security,” Ambassador Al Suwaidi stated. “Our obligation – with each body contributing within its mandate – is to reverse the current trajectories with inclusive, effective, and responsive climate action.”

The UAE will host COP28 in Dubai from 30th November to 12th December, which will include the first Global Stocktake to assess progress toward implementation of the Paris Agreement.

On 13th February, Ambassador Al Suwaidi hosted an informal discussion with a group of key stakeholders on climate change, including representatives from major donors and leading voices from the Global South.

Ambassador Al Suwaidi also briefed diplomatic representatives from Small Island Developing States (SIDS) to ensure close collaboration on shared priorities between the UAE and SIDS in the run-up to COP28.

In line with the UAE’s commitment to a successful partnership with the UN for COP28, Ambassador Al Suwaidi met with Selwin Hart, Special Adviser to the UN Secretary-General on Climate Action and Assistant UN Secretary-General of the Climate Action Team. These dialogues are a critical part of the broader “listening tour” that Ambassador Al Suwaidi and other UAE climate leaders are conducting to ensure an inclusive and consultative planning process for COP28.

