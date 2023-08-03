Raisi invites UAE President to visit Iran

During the call, the two ministers discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties and joint cooperation between their countries…reports Asian Lite News

Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State, received a letter of invitation for His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, from Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, to visit Iran.

The invitation was delivered during Almarar’s meeting today, Wednesday, with Reza Amiri, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the UAE, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi.

Last month, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has received a phone call from Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the call, the two ministers discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties and joint cooperation between their countries to achieve their mutual benefits and support the stability and prosperity of the region and its peoples.

In June, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed received Iranian foreign minister at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi. Abdollahian conveyed to His Highness the greetings of President Raisi, who expressed his wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his greetings to his Iranian counterpart, along with his wishes for further growth and development for Iran and its people.

His Highness and Amir-Abdollahian also discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation.

The UAE President and the Iranian Foreign Minister also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues, and also discussed the importance of building on positive developments to benefit the people of the region and enhance regional stability and prosperity.

