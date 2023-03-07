Raisi, Putin enhance economic ties

The two sides on Monday exchanged views on economic cooperation and ways to expand it…reports Asian Lite News

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation on the latest developments in bilateral economic cooperation.

The two sides on Monday exchanged views on economic cooperation and ways to expand it, particularly in the field of international transportation, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the website of the Iranian President’s office.

The two leaders also reviewed initiatives involving regional transportation development, according to Mohammad Jamshidi, deputy chief of staff for political affairs to the Iranian President.

Jamshidi explained in a tweet that the Eurasian integration is the second phase of Raisi’s neighbourhood policy which includes the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative and the International North-South Transport Corridor with Russia.

The goal is to strengthen Iran’s geoeconomic role, he added.

