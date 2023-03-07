Region’s first global space conference starts in Dubai

SpaceOps 2023 has brought together more than 1,000 registered attendees, 25 world-renowned sponsors and exhibitors, professionals, delegates, and space experts…reports Asian Lite News

The 17th edition of the International Conference on Space Operations (SpaceOps 2023), one of the world’s most prominent space events, began at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Hosted by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) and the International Committee on Technical Interchange for Space Mission Operations and Ground Data Systems, it is the first time this global event is being held in the Arab world. The conference runs from 6th to 10th March.

At the opening ceremony, Hamad Al Mansoori, Chairman of MBRSC, Yousuf Al Shaibani, Deputy Chairman of MBRSC, Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director-General of MBRSC, and Ali Al Hashimi, CEO of Yahsat, were accompanied by distinguished guests comprising heads of global space agencies and members of the international diplomatic corps.

SpaceOps 2023 has brought together more than 1,000 registered attendees, 25 world-renowned sponsors and exhibitors, professionals, delegates, and space experts for the first-ever space event of its kind in the Middle East. The 5-day event is endorsed by several sponsors from around the world, including platinum sponsor GMV, gold sponsor Yahsat, silver sponsors European Space Agency (ESA) and South Africa National Space Agency (SANSA), and bronze sponsors Agenzia Spaziole Italiana (ASI), Centre National D’etudes Spatiales (CNES), Telespazio, SpaceNav, and others.

To serve Earth and beyond

The international forum, with the theme “Invest in space to serve Earth and beyond”, offers delegates a valuable opportunity to explore all aspects of space mission operations, including specialised areas such as robotics, human, earth-orbiting, and deep space operations. The event provides insights into the latest technologies and opportunities in the space sector, showcasing how advanced space technologies can contribute to finding solutions for the future of humanity.

The event hosts a range of space-oriented plenary sessions, informative lectures, in-depth technical sessions, and interactive workshops. SpaceOps 2023 also provides a distinctive networking opportunity for space industry entities through the space science exhibition.

Presentations and plenaries

During the first day of the conference, His Excellency Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director-General of MBRSC, participated in the plenary session on “International Collaborations on Space Missions,” along with Philippe Baptiste, President of CNES, and Ricardo Conde, President of Portugal Space. The session was moderated by Badri Younes, NASA Deputy Associate Administrator for Space Communications and Navigation.

Day 1 of SpaceOps 2023 also featured oral presentations of abstracts and papers that highlight unique and innovative practices, technologies, and experiences from which others in the space exploration community can benefit.

Additionally, the day included a special session on “Life Science Mission Ops to Space,” which featured presentations by Dr. Cassandra M. Juran from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Department of Aerospace Physiology, USA, Dr. Eliah G. Overbey, a Postdoctoral Associate at Mason Lab Institute for Computational Biomedicine and NASA Space Biology Postdoctoral Fellow at Weill Cornell Medicine, USA, and Prof. Joseph Borg from the Department of Applied Biomedical Science, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Malta, Msida, Malta.

Commenting on the conference, MBRSC Director-General Al Marri said, “Hosting this edition of SpaceOps is a significant milestone for MBRSC as well as the larger Arab region, and it is an honour to be at the forefront of promoting space exploration and innovation on a global scale. This event is not only a reflection of our commitment to advancing the space sector in the UAE and the region, but also our belief in the power of collaboration and inclusivity to achieve great things in the space industry. SpaceOps 2023, with its inclusive and multi-disciplinary approach, will aid in these efforts by providing a platform for development in space technology and capacity building for a diverse group of stakeholders to benefit from space exploration for economic, social, and environmental advancement.”

Discussing the frontiers of space

Over the coming days, the forum will feature plenary sessions on various other topics, including Space Traffic Management – Needs and Solutions, Lunar Communications and International Interoperability, and Planetary Defense, with speakers from global agencies such as NASA, ESA, SANSA, and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, as well as academic and research institutes and space technology organisations.

