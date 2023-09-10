Saudi Arabia’s Green Transit Corridor Deal with US

This project aims to facilitate the transit of renewable electricity and clean hydrogen via transmission cables and pipelines, as well as constructing rail linkages…reports Asian Lite News

Saudi Arabia has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the US to establish intercontinental green transit corridors.

The MoU, signed on Friday, provides a framework for developing a protocol for establishing green transit corridors through the kingdom to connect Asia and Europe, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a Saudi Press Agency report.

This project aims to facilitate the transit of renewable electricity and clean hydrogen via transmission cables and pipelines, as well as constructing rail linkages, said the report.

It will also help enhance energy security, promote the digital economy, trade and transport of goods, added the report.

ALSO READ-Outcome Document unanimously adopted at G20 Health Ministers’ meet

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]