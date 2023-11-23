Saudi FM, Blinken discuss Gaza truce, relief efforts

The two discussed ways to stop the military escalation in Gaza and surrounding areas, and to adhere to any humanitarian truce and ceasefire agreement….reports Asian Lite News

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Wednesday received a phone call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said.

The two discussed ways to stop the military escalation in Gaza and surrounding areas, and to adhere to any humanitarian truce and ceasefire agreement.

They also discussed efforts to bring in humanitarian, relief and medical aid.

Prince Faisal “stressed the Kingdom’s categorical rejection of the forced displacement of the population of Gaza, and the importance of the international community moving seriously and effectively to confront all the ongoing violations of the Israeli occupation forces, and their repeated violations of international law and international humanitarian law,” the ministry said.

He also noted the importance of the “international community fulfilling its moral and principled responsibility toward adhering to international legitimacy resolutions, the latest of which was the Security Council resolution last week, in a way that achieves credibility for international order, maintains international peace and security, and prevents the causes of extremism and violence.”

Prince Faisal received the call in Paris while on a tour of capital cities of UN Security Council permanent member states, where he is heading an Arab-Islamic delegation to discuss the conflict in Gaza.

