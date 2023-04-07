Saudi-Iran flights to resume as FMs meet

The two sides affirmed their keenness to explore ways of boosting bilateral relations and activating the security cooperation agreement between the two countries…reports Asian Lite News

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian held a historic meeting in Beijing after both countries have agreed to restore diplomatic relations after 7-year rift.

During the meeting, hosted by Chinese foreign minister Qin G, the two officials discussed relations and followed up on the steps to take to implement the agreement the two countries reached in Beijing, which include reopening their respective embassies within two months stipulated in the deal.

They also discussed ways to achieve security and prosperity for their countries and peoples.

iran and saudi arabia flag.

The two officials also said they hoped to increase the number of consultative meetings and discussed prospects of increased cooperation to serve common interests.

According to a joint statement, the two sides affirmed their keenness to explore ways of boosting bilateral relations and activating the security cooperation agreement between the two countries, signed on April 17, 2001, as well as the general agreement on cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, technology, science, culture, sports and youth, signed on May 27, 1998.

The two countries agreed to reopen their diplomatic missions within the agreed period, proceed with the necessary measures to open the embassies of the two countries in Riyadh and Tehran, and their consulates general in Jeddah and Mashhad.

They agreed to continue coordination between the two sides’ technical teams to explore ways of boosting cooperation, including resuming flights, carrying out reciprocal visits of official delegations and the private sector, and facilitating the issuance of visas for nationals of the two countries, including for performing Umrah.

The two sides also expressed hope that they will hold more consultative meetings and explore means of cooperation, with positive outcomes, considering the natural resources, economic potential, and many opportunities their countries have, which can help both gain mutual benefit.

Both sides agreed to boost cooperation in order to support stability and security in the region, to mutual benefit.

