Sheikh Mohammed reshuffles cabinet

The cabinet changes included appointing Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui as Minister of Community Development…reports Asian Lite News

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced a federal cabinet reshuffle that include new ministers and top officials.

“With the support of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and following consultation, we announce today a cabinet reshuffle within the federal government, appointing Shamma Al Mazrui as Minister of Community Development in the UAE,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

“We also announce that Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, is appointed Minister of Culture and Youth… Salem was the UAE’s UNESCO delegate. We announce that Hessa Buhumaid and Noura Al Kaabi will now serve as Minister of State”.

Maryam Al Hammadi, Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet, is appointed Minister of State. “Maryam has led distinguished efforts at the UAE Cabinet in following up on all new developmental governmental legislations. We expect more from her during the coming period,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Sheikh Mohammed also announced the appointment of Omar bin Sultan Al Olama as Director-General of the Prime Minister’s Office in addition to his current duties as Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence.

Abdullah Nasser Lootah has been appointed as Chairman of the Competitiveness Council and in charge of the government knowledge exchange files.

“We express thanks and appreciation to Hessa Bu Hamid and Noura Al Kaabi for their sincere efforts, They will be assigned new duties. We wish the new ministers success in their tasks. We are always optimistic about the most beautiful future for the UAE,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

The cabinet changes included appointing Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui as Minister of Community Development, Khalid Al Qassimi as Minister of Culture and Youth and Her Excellency Maryam Al Hammadi, Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet, as Minister of State.

The changes also included the appointment of Omar bin Sultan Al Olama as Director-General of the Prime Minister’s Office in addition to his current duties as Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and His Excellency Abdullah Nasser Lootah as Chairman of the Competitiveness Council and in charge of the government knowledge exchange files.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]