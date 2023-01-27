Sheikh Nahyan attends Indian embassy’s R-Day ceremony

Addressing the ceremony, Sheikh Nahyan emphasised the long-standing, historical ties between the UAE and India…reports Asian Lite News

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended a reception hosted by the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, on the occasion of his country’s 74th Republic Day 2023, this evening.

Senior government officials, chiefs of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE a number of Emirati and Indian businessmen, and representatives of the Indian community attended the function.

Addressing the ceremony, Sheikh Nahyan emphasised the long-standing, historical ties between the UAE and India, as well as the great growth potential the two nations boast across various domains.

The Indian ambassador hailed the expanding volume of political, economic, and cultural relations between the two nations, affirming the strength of their ties that were established by the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and continued to be supported by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi celebrated India’s 74th Republic Day with Ambassador Sunjay Sudhir unfurling the Tricolour at the embassy. Sunjay Sudhir honoured the Indian diaspora from Abu Dhabi for their contribution in the welfare of the community.

Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi tweeted, “#74thRepublicDay2023 , Amb @sunjaysudhir honored the Indian Diaspora from @Dawoodi_Bohras Abu Dhabi & Mr. Firdous Basha, for their inspiring contributions in the welfare & prosperity of the community; @IPF_uae & @Artscraftsco for efforts to strengthen cultural cooperation.”

While sharing glimpses of the Republic Day celebrations in the Embassy on Twitter, Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi wrote, “#74thRepublicDay Celebrations at the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi! Tribute to the father of the nation, echoes of #JanaGanaMana and with love for #India aplenty, Indian diaspora in the UAE joined in the celebrations! @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @sunjaysudhir @cgidubai”

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia also celebrated India’s Republic Day with great enthusiasm. India’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Suhel Khan unfurled the Tricolour and read President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the nation.

Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia tweeted, “#RepublicDay2023 celebrated with great enthusiasm & large Indian community participation in Riyadh today. Ambassador Dr. Suhel Khan unfurled the Tiranga & read out the address to the Nation by Hon’ble President of India.” (ANI)

