Sisi praises UAE for support during 2011 events

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended a dialogue session featuring Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi at the World Government Summit (WGS), which commenced yesterday in Dubai.

El Sisi spoke about the challenges he faced as President in his efforts to bring stability to Egypt after the political events of 2011. He praised the pivotal support extended by the UAE President.

Praising the UAE President’s leading role in supporting other Arab countries, El Sisi said: “His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed helped greatly in bringing stability to Egypt, as he visited the country in 2013, and was aware of the needs of the country. He ordered the transfer of ships carrying vital petroleum commodities through the Mediterranean to Egypt to help overcome the crisis.”

The Egyptian President urged Arab states to stand against any interference that aims to disrupt the strong ties in the region.

“Egypt has experienced immense challenges since 2011, which cost the state about $450 billion. The rapid population growth is another key challenge in Egypt. Recently, we have seen an increase of 25 million people, bringing the total population to 105 million people, compared to 81 million in the last decade,” he said.

El Sisi stressed that Egyptians were able to overcome a state of disintegration and despair after 2011 and achieve development.

“The Egyptian experience in achieving success and advancement must be shared, as it presents an example of the role of governments in confronting challenges.”

El Sisi noted that Egypt has succeeded in eliminating terrorism, a key challenge that threatened its security to a great extent. “We were able to establish a safe and stable environment,” he noted, stressing that the government had adopted a unique approach to facing challenges through creative initiatives and ideas.

Electricity posed another major challenge in Egypt after the 2011 events, as the state spent 1.7 trillion Egyptian pounds to improve the sector.

The slow urban development has hindered Egypt’s growth with the people occupying only 5% of the country’s total area over the past 150 years, El Sisi said. To solve this pressing issue, the government has constructed 24 new smart cities and developed infrastructure projects.

El Sisi explained that the Egyptian government has made great progress in improving the health sector by implementing a national health programme.

Egypt has completed infrastructure projects and road networks that saved the nation about $8 billion, he said.

The Egyptian President added that the government developed a comprehensive plan in 2011 to improve the administrative structure of Egypt. The government has succeeded in providing more than 1.5 million job opportunities for citizens in its efforts to combat unemployment.

During his session, the President spoke about Egypt’s New Administrative Capital, which represents a new growth hub for future generations.

The 10th edition of the World Government Summit has brought together 20 heads of state and government, more than 250 ministers, and 10,000 business leaders, government officials, thought leaders and experts from around the world to discuss the future of government. The Summit features over 220 sessions and 300 speakers.

