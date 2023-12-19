Sisi Sweeps to Third Term as Egypt’s President

Following the counting of votes between December 10 and 12, the National Elections Authority of Egypt said that Sisi won 89.6 per cent of the votes….reports Asian Lite News

Egypt’s National Election Authority (NEA) has declared that incumbent President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi won the 2024 presidential election with nearly 40 million, or 89.6 per cent of valid votes.

At a press conference in Cairo, Chairman of the NEA Hazem Badawy said on Monday that nearly 44.8 million citizens at home and abroad voted in the election, out of around 67 million eligible voters, representing a turnout of 66.8 per cent, which is “the highest turnout in Egypt’s history”.

Hazem Omar, who leads the Republican People’s Party, won 4.5 per cent of the vote, followed by the Egyptian Social Democratic Party’s Farid Zahran, and the Egyptian Wafd Party’s Abdel-Sanad Yamama, Xinhua news agency reported.

Following the announcement of the election’s results, Sisi gave a speech to the nation, in which he said “choosing me for the mission of leading the country is a responsibility that I bear faithfully”.

“The state is grappling with a multitude of challenges across all levels,” on top of which is the conflict in Gaza that threatens “Egypt’s national security,” he added.

“We own the military and economic capabilities for persevering the national security and the people gains,” the Egyptian President said.

Voting in Egypt took place on December 10-12 while Egyptians abroad cast their vote on December 1-3 in 121 countries.

The result is final as the incumbent candidate’s winning a large majority to waive the country of a run-off, according to Egyptian laws.

UAE, India Congratulate Sisi

The Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have congratulated Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on his re-election.

Their Highnesses the Rulers, Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah, sent separate cables of congratulations to the Egyptian President today.

Their crown princes and deputy rulers sent similar cables of congratulations.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Egypt presidential election winner Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for the third time and expressed his hope to further deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, “Warm congratulations, Excellency @AlsisiOfficial on your victory in the Presidential elections. Look forward to working with you to further deepen India-Egypt Strategic Partnership.”

Egypt Monitoring Red Sea Tensions

Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority (SCA) announced it was closely monitoring the impacts of military tensions in the Red Sea, following major carriers taking alternative routes due to safety concerns.

SCA Chairman Osama Rabie said in a statement that maritime traffic was normal in the canal connecting the Mediterranean and the Red Sea, reports Xinhua news agency.

He added that the SCA was closely evaluating the impact of certain shipping lines temporarily shifting their routes to the Cape of Good Hope.

In recent days, at least four major freight firms said to reduce or suspend passage through the Red Sea due to repeated attacks from Yemen’s Houthi militia on commercial vessels in the area since the Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7.

Rabie said only 55 ships have rerouted via the Cape of Good Hope route since November 19, compared with the passage of 2,128 ships through the Suez Canal during the period.

He added that 77 ships crossed the Suez Canal on Sunday, including some ships belonging to shipping lines that announced the temporary diversion.

Rabie affirmed that the Suez Canal would remain the fastest and shortest route for vessels transiting between Asia and Europe, as time saved in sailing could range from nine days to two weeks, depending on ports of departure and arrival.

As the first shipping line alerted by the attacks, Danish logistics giant Maersk on on December 15 advised its fleet to halt all voyages through the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a narrow sea passage near Yemen, which holds immense strategic significance, serving as a major artery for global oil shipments and as a crucial gateway to the Suez Canal.

Maersk cited alarm over the “deteriorating situation” and “serious risks” to the safety of ships and crew.

Its decision will likely impact global supply chains, given that the company owns one of the world’s largest container vessel fleets.

Other shipping leaders, including Switzerland’s MSC, France’s CMA CGM, and Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd, quickly followed suit, expressing similar worries over maritime security in the region.

On December 16, MSC said its container ship MSC PALATIUM III was attacked at 9.37 a.m. a day earlier while transiting the Red Sea under sub charter to Messina Line, prompting it to pause transit through the Suez Canal until the Red Sea passage is safe.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia has claimed responsibility for several cross-border missile attacks towards Israel, as well as the hijacking and attacking of Israel-bound commercial ships in the Red Sea since the Gaza war.

The Suez Canal, which carries 12 per cent of global trade, serves as one of Egypt’s main sources of foreign currency.

