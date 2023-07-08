South Africa invites leaders from all African countries to BRICS summit

Those who have been invited include leaders from the African Union and regional economic communities as well as business leaders, according to Sooklal…reports Asian Lite News

South Africa has invited heads of state of all African countries to the BRICS summit, which is set to be held in August in Johannesburg, a senior government official said.

“President (Cyril) Ramaphosa has decided to invite all African leaders as part of the BRICS outreach so we have extended an invitation to all African leaders to come and have dialogue with BRICS leaders,” South Africa’s BRICS Sherpa Anil Sooklal said at a media briefing Thursday.

The summit will discuss how the BRICS countries can partner with Africa to help the continent achieve economic growth, Sooklal said, noting that President Ramaphosa will host a dinner for BRICS leaders, which will also be attended by African leaders.

Those who have been invited include leaders from the African Union and regional economic communities as well as business leaders, according to Sooklal.

The BRICS is an acronym for five emerging economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. South Africa assumed the BRICS presidency on Jan. 1, 2023, taking over from China.

