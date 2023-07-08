Jaishankar holds talks with Tanzanian President  

Apart from defence, the two leaders also discussed maritime cooperation and capacity building…reports Asian Lite News

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on the President of Tanzania Samia Hassan on Saturday and discussed ties in defence and security.

The External Affairs Minister also conveyed the personal greeting of President Droupadi Murmu to her. “Honoured to call on President Samia Hassan of Tanzania. Conveyed the personal greetings of President @rashtrapatibhvn and PM @narendramodi. Thank her for the warm sentiments expressed about our development activities,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Apart from Defence, the two leaders also discussed maritime cooperation and capacity building.

“Our water partnership and ICT collaboration have already made a strong impact. The IIT campus will take our ties to new heights. Also discussed ties in defense and security, maritime cooperation and capacity building. Appreciate Tanzania’s positive view of India’s G20 presidency and Global South initiatives,” Jaishankar added.

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with Chama Cha Mapinduzi’s Vice Chairman Abdulrahman Kinana. He called it useful to share views on political cooperation while stressing on the need to strengthen exchanges between India and Tanzania.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jaishankar stated, “Delighted to meet again Abdulrahman Kinana, vice Chairman of @ccm_tanzania today shortly after his New Delhi visit. Useful to share views on our political cooperation and on the need to strengthen exchanges.”

Jaishankar, who is on a four-day visit to Tanzania, on Friday, took part in the regional ambassadorial conference while also inaugurating the bust of Swami Vivekananda at the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre on Friday.

Comprehensive and productive meeting of the 10th India-Tanzania Joint Commission on Economic, Technical and Scientific Cooperation today in Dar es Salaam. Thank my co- chair FM Dr. Stergomena Tax.



Our discussions covered various domains of cooperation including political, trade… pic.twitter.com/gCTmVFsiOC — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 8, 2023

The regional Ambassadorial conference was attended by representatives from Angola, Burundi, Congo, Swaziland, Ethiopia, Kenya, Lesotho, Mozambique, Malawi, Namibia, Rwanda, Tanzania, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Terming the conference, a “productive” one, Jaishankar said he took stock of India’s relations with the above-mentioned African countries and “underlined India’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with Africa and the Global South.”

The EAM also inaugurated the bust of Swami Vivekananda at the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Dar es Salaam.

In his address, the External Affairs Minister said, “It’s really a very momentous occasion today as we inaugurate a bust for one of the greatest spiritual leaders and philosophers of India, Swami Vivekananda.”

“This bust certainly stands in testimony to his kindest teachings which have transcended boundaries and actually underline his message of faith in humanity,” he added.

Earlier, Jaishankar attended the India-Tanzania business conclave, where he delivered an address highlighting the trade deal between the two countries. He also took a walk through Dar es Salaam’s famous Temple Street and experienced the local flavours there.

While co-chairing the 10th India-Tanzania Joint Commission Meeting in Dar es Salaam on Saturday, Jaishankar called the two nations “important trade partners” and added that bilateral relations have always been strong since independence.

Jaishankar said both India and Tanzania share a very robust economic engagement, by growing development cooperation, and by excellent cooperation in the multilateral forum. He said that the ties between the two countries are characterized by high-level visits. During his opening remarks at the 10th India-Tanzania Joint Commission Meeting in Dar es Salaam today, the External Affairs Minister said, “As you noted, Minister, we are very important trade partners. For us, Tanzania is the fourth-largest trade partner in Africa. It is the biggest development partner in the continent, and I am truly pleased that the current momentum is now developing into a growing ambit of cooperation, and I would like to reaffirm India’s commitment to strengthen and deepen our relations with Tanzania.”

During the joint commission meeting, emerging areas of interest were discussed and the two sides exchanged views on international issues.

“I would particularly like to mention our water partnership because we are immensely proud of the fact that in the last few years, that initiative has helped to transform the lives of millions of Tanzanians, and on this occasion, we will be taking forward a new flagship initiative, which is the first-ever global campus of the globally renowned Indian Institute of Technology, and I had the honour to witness the signature of the agreement to that effect when I was in Zanzibar,” Jaishankar said.

Further, Jaishankar also mentioned India’s ongoing G20 Presidency and added that New Delhi is pursuing its chairmanship through a process of close consultations with partners from Global South.

He said, “As many of you are aware, India has assumed the G20 presidency since December 2022. Our theme is One Earth, One Family, One Future, and that theme is very much reflected in my visit to Tanzania as well. We are pursuing our G20 presidency through a process of close consultations with our partners of the Global South, and I would like to recognize that Tanzania was one of the countries which actively participated in the Voice of the Global South Summit, which was organized by us in January 2023. We look forward to Tanzania’s continued support, not just in our G20 presidency, but in other international initiatives.”

Jaishankar underlined how, despite the challenges of COVID, the bilateral trade between India and Tanzania reached new heights. He thanked the Tanzanian Government for creating a positive, enabling environment for India’s business communities to expand their activities. (ANI)

