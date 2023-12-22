Special UNESCO Award For Bengaluru Terminal 2

T2 aims to be a visual delight to all passengers with its insightfully curated art and decor elements that are part of its recently launched art programme that promises to be awe-inspiring making passengers’ journey through the terminal an unforgettable experience…reports Asian Lite News

Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru has earned prestigious accolades at UNESCO’s 2023 Prix Versailles. The Terminal 2 (T2) secured recognition as one of the ‘World’s most beautiful airports’ and was awarded the coveted ‘World special prize for an interior 2023.’The world judges panel for the Prix Versailles 2023, chaired by renowned fashion designer Elie Saab, revealed the latest architectural projects to win a world title, among which Bengaluru airport is the only Indian airport to receive this esteemed recognition, highlighting the airport’s commitment to exceptional design and architecture on a global scale.This achievement and commendations position Bengaluru airport among the top airports globally.

Delighted by the recognition, Hari Marar, MD & CEO of Bengaluru International Airport Ltd, said, “The nomination of terminal 2 for the 2023 Prix Versailles Award is a moment of immense pride, and we are pleased to see the terminal receiving the recognition it deserves. T2, with its unique blend of art and technology, serves as a distinctive gateway, leaving a lasting impression on global travellers and offering a glimpse of the rich offerings of our state and country.

“Terminal 2 of the Bengaluru International Airport earlier received the prestigious IGBC platinum certification by the Indian Green Building Council under the IGBC Green New Building Rating system”In phase 1, T2 is designed to accommodate 25 million passengers per annum (MPPA), aligning with its vision of blending functionality with aesthetic appeal. T2 aims to be a visual delight to all passengers with its insightfully curated art and decor elements that are part of its recently launched art programme that promises to be awe-inspiring making passengers’ journey through the terminal an unforgettable experience.

The sustainable design of T2, the world’s largest terminal pre-certified with a platinum lead rating by the US Green Building Council before operational commencement, reflects the airport’s commitment to environmental responsibility. Additionally, it has garnered the prestigious platinum certification under the IGBC green new building rating system,” an official statement read. (ANI)

ALSO READ- ‘India Supports Free Movement of Commercial Shipping’

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]