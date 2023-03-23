UAE, 3 others announce new climate, security pledges

The 15 pledges, which cover a range of Council functions, serve a shared goal among the countries for the Council…reports Asian Lite News

The UAE, Malta, Mozambique, and Switzerland today announced a series of pledges to advance a systemic, responsive, and evidence-based approach to Climate, Peace and Security on the United Nations Security Council.

The 15 pledges, which cover a range of Council functions, serve a shared goal among the countries for the Council to address the risks and adverse effects of climate change that are relevant to its mandate to maintain international peace and security.

“There is no doubt that climate change is the greatest challenge of our time. There is no true security without climate security. The world – and most importantly, the Security Council – cannot and must not look away,” said Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN.

“As incoming COP28 President, we are joining forces with our colleagues here today to advance on this agenda. We believe this is essential for the maintenance of international peace and security,” she added.

The pledges include commitments to convene at least one Security Council meeting addressing Climate, Peace and Security; highlight the importance of supporting comprehensive risk assessments and risk management strategies; invite and support the participation of people with Climate, Peace and Security expertise to brief the Council; strive to integrate language on Climate, Peace and Security in Council products; and encourage all UN peace operations to minimise their carbon footprint.

Recently, a top Irish minister said Ireland is looking forward to working with the UAE and prepare the highest possible ambition agreement at COP28, the UN Climate Conference to be held in Dubai in November.

“We have been encouraged by public commitment made by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate, to prioritise keeping alive the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C. This will require a significant step-change by the international community,” Josepha Madigan, Irish Minister of State for Special Education and Inclusion, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Ireland stands ready to support the UAE in its endeavours to make COP28 very successful, said the minister who was on an official visit to the UAE.

ALSO READ: UAE presents national report on nuclear safety

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]