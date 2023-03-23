Ramadan special: Home makeover tips

Use a planter that doubles as another decorative element. Choose from porcelain or metal depending on your personal taste. Little things like these add up to bringing more definition to your home without any single piece standing out…reports Asian Lite News

After a two-year hiatus, we are back in time to celebrate the holy festival of Ramadan with joy and fervour. As people are meeting more often than ever these days, there is an obvious need to do up your home for the festivities Be it indoor or outdoor, your home for Iftar celebrations should have a mix of colours, and textures and should create a vibe that is casual and not over manicured.

25 ways to decorate your home on a budget.(photo:IANSLIFE)

Ramadan is the festival of being thankful and coming together with your family, hence your home should be cozy. The right furniture and decor can create a sense of peace and invoke the spirit of the season. It’s the best time to update your home with lights, lanterns, and colourful dinnerware ahead of Eid Al Fitr.



Candles and Lights: During the month of Ramadan, create a magical atmosphere in your living room by hanging fairy lights across the wall and candles strategically placed on your corner tables. The string lights and candles together brighten up the space beautifully and bring a peaceful effect on our senses. You can also use them on your balcony to enjoy cosy evenings.



The Living room: Add bohemian flair to Ramzan celebrations by giving your sofa a makeover with printed cushions that are adorned intricately with kutch embroidery. Fresh flowers and plants are nature’s colourful scent diffusers. They can brighten up your spirit. They are also a great way to make a statement to loved ones.



Use a planter that doubles as another decorative element. Choose from porcelain or metal depending on your personal taste. Little things like these add up to bringing more definition to your home without any single piece standing out.



Adorn the walls with Art: Bring home some wall art that brightens ups your home with spurts of colour. You may use a variety of little pieces to tell a story on the walls, or you can choose a single statement piece. Family images can be framed and hung on the walls. Bookshelves are usually a good idea, and you may experiment with how you arrange them.

Serverware: One can get really creative with decorating their centre table. Start with adding a table runner that matches the cushions. Use wooden platters, trays and serve ware to place the assortment of Ramadan snacks. Set up a side table for all your Ramadan drinks such as dates with milk, rose milk, watermelon juice, sulaimani tea and more. You can choose a set of copper tumblers and jugs and mix them up with floral printed coffee mugs. The use of pastel tones gives a pleasant and happy impression that is perfect for Instagram aesthetics



Outdoor Area: What better place to have that glorious meal than outdoors in the garden by the light of the moon? Create a comfortable ambience in your balcony with cushions, a set of statement chairs and benches. You can also set up a low table for the family to surround it.

