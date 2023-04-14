UAE announces Eid Al Fitr holidays

The ministry said that the announcement comes in line with the UAE Cabinet’s decision to grant equal official public holidays to both the public and private sectors..reports Asian Lite News

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has announced that the Eid al-Fitr holiday for federal entities in the UAE will begin on 29th Ramadan until 3rd Shawwal 1444 H.

On the occasion, the Authority conveyed its congratulations to the UAE leadership, government and people and to the Arab and Islamic nations around the world.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that 29th Ramadan to 3rd Shawwal will be a paid holiday for all employees in the private sector across the UAE, on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

The ministry said that the announcement comes in line with the UAE Cabinet’s decision to grant equal official public holidays to both the public and private sectors.

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the salaries of federal government employees will be disbursed on Monday, April 17th.

The directive has been issued on the occasion of the upcoming Eid Al Fitr, reflecting His Highness’s commitment to facilitating federal government employees in meeting the needs of their families and ensuring that they have all the necessary resources and arrangements for the holiday.

ALSO READ: UAE Gender Balance Council participates in G20 EMPOWER Alliance

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]