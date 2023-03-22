UAE distributes 200 tons of dates to quake-hit Türkiye

The dates will be distributed to eligible groups based on their humanitarian and economic conditions…reports Asian Lite News

The UAE Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence in cooperation with the “Chivalrous Knight / 2” operation began distributing 200 tons of dates to approximately 11 earthquake-affected areas in several Turkish villages and cities.

The initiative reflects the wise leadership’s keenness to provide assistance to affected families and alleviate their suffering ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The dates will be distributed to eligible groups based on their humanitarian and economic conditions.

The Joint Operations Command continues to implement the recovery and rehabilitation stage, following its success in achieving the rapid response phase within the “Chivalrous Knight / 2” operation.

عملية #الفارس_الشهم2 متواصلة لدعم سوريا وتركيا في مواجهة الزلزال pic.twitter.com/JeruHLmqX6 — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) March 18, 2023

School bags to Syrian children

The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) distributed around 1,500 school bags and stationery to Syrian students in the Latakia Governorate, one of the areas affected by the recent earthquake that hit the country.

The aid is the first phase of an initiative to distribute more than 10,000 school bags and stationery to several Syrian governorates. It is part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian and relief efforts.

The distribution of aid included the students of the Martyr Shaaban Ali Ahmed School, part of the Latakia Education Department.

The students highlighted their happiness at receiving school bags and stationery and thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and people.

In her statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Rasha Abdullah Ahmed, Assistant Director for Education at the Latakia Education Department, commended the UAE’s leadership and people their support of Syrians through the current crisis.

أبرز أخبار وفعاليات هيئة #الهلال_الأحمر_الإماراتي خلال أسبوع#محمد_بن_راشد يزور #جسور_الخير، #أم_الإمارات تجري اتصالا بـ"شام"، وصول سفينة مساعدات إماراتية للاذقية، الهيئة تشارك في #ديهاد، وموظفون من أدنوك يشاركون في "#رمضان_عطاء_مستمر" pic.twitter.com/76O6AnxX9X — الهلال الأحمر الإماراتي (@emiratesrc) March 20, 2023

Majd Mohammed Ali, Principal of the Martyr Shaaban Ali Ahmed School, said local education has returned to 55 percent capacity. He noted that students are now being rehabilitated following the recent earthquake that hit Syria. He also pointed out that the presence of the Emirati delegation has helped Syrian schools return to normalcy.

A Syrian Grade 8 student, Sarah, thanked the UAE, while a Syrian girl, Mariam Nidaa Saleh, wrote a poem, titled “Thank you”, dedicated to the Emirati delegation.

Dr. Mohammed Al Junaibi, ERC Representative in Syria, said that the ERC would continue supporting those affected by the recent earthquake in cooperation with Syria’s Ministry of Education.

