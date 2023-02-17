UAE donates search & rescue equipment to Syria

This came after the UAE Ministry of Interior, in coordination with the local authorities in Syria, announced the completion of the search and rescue operations in Syria…reports Asian Lite News

Following the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has donated the search and rescue equipment used in Operation “Gallant Knight / 2” to the benefit of the Syrian Civil Defence.

This came after the UAE Ministry of Interior, in coordination with the local authorities in Syria, announced the completion of the search and rescue operations in Syria and moving to the stage of “support and training”, 10 days after the devastating earthquake that struck separate areas in Syria and Türkiye.

The working hours amounted to some 240 hours, and the number of individuals participating in the search and rescue operation in Syria reached 42 people.

The team will continue its tasks, focusing on providing all logistical support and training to the Syrian search and rescue team to deal with any cases regarding the evacuation of trapped or stranded people.

Lieutenant Colonel Hamad Al Kaabi, Commander of the Emirati Search and Rescue in Syria, said that the operation was successful, with no reports of people missing or trapped under rubble, stressing that the team will remain to provide all logistical support and training to the Syrian search and rescue team.

He added that the UAE donated all search and rescue equipment used in the first phase to the Syrian Civil Defence, with the aim of benefiting from it in the future, which reflects the extent of the fraternal bond between the two countries.

The search and rescue team, led by Lieutenant Colonel Al Kaabi, has worked since the beginning of its arrival to harness all capabilities for the success of rescue operations, in light of the harsh weather conditions, to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the earthquake in Syria.

