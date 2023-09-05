‘UAE Is Proud of You’

UAE President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said Emirati Astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi “carried the dreams of a nation to new frontiers.”…reports Asian Lite News

The people of the UAE are immensely proud of Sultan AlNeyadi and the entire team for achieving major advances in space exploration, said President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the UAE space programme cemented its place in an illustrious club after the conclusion of the longest Arab space mission in history.

The UAE space programme cemented its place in an illustrious club when the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) confirmed the successful return of astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi from the International Space Station (ISS) after six months.

Hailing the Astronaut’s space achievements, the UAE President added: “You carried the dreams of a nation to new frontiers, and we celebrate your pioneering journey and safe return.”

The SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft carrying Al Neyadi landed off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida at 8:17 AM (UAE time) yesterday.

“I extend my congratulations to the UAE President on yet another milestone in our ambitious space programme’s evolution. As we welcome Sultan AlNeyadi back to earth, I commend him and the entire MBRSC team on the successful completion of this historic mission,” said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

“In just six years since the launch of the UAE’s Space Pioneers programme, we have celebrated two groundbreaking Emirati space missions. These achievements reflect the UAE’s commitment to shaping a brighter future for the world. We have great faith in the potential of our youth and we are confident that our nation’s deep wealth of talent will continue to drive its progress to greater heights. We are resolute in our commitment to build on our achievements to excel as a leader on the global stage.”

Meanwhile, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai called the conclusion of this mission as yet another bright spot in UAE’s space journey.

“The mission’s success reflects the commitment of the MBRSC team to bolster the UAE’s status as a leader in space exploration. We are dedicated to making meaningful contributions to the progress and wellbeing of humanity, as part of which we continue to forge strong partnerships with global space agencies, research institutions and universities. Sultan Al Neyadi devoted 600 hours to conduct 200 experiments on the ISS, which represent key contributions that further consolidate our nation’s legacy in the global space arena,” he added.

Al Neyadi was received by MBRSC Astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori, Astronauts Office Manager; Dr. Hanan Al Suwaidi, Flight Surgeon for Al Neyadi; and Saeed AlEmadi, from the Strategic Communication Department at MBRSC, on the recovery ship. A specialised medical team promptly checked his health parameters on site before he headed to a health camp for further tests to gauge his physical condition.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Chairman, MBRSC, commenting on the successful conclusion of the mission said, “Today marks a historic moment in the UAE’s journey in terms of its continued ambition to explore space. We are grateful to the leadership of the UAE whose visionary aspirations have led to us achieving this ambition and made the space sector in the country what it is today. With Sultan’s success on the ISS, we have set a benchmark for space travel while inspiring future astronauts and aspiring space travellers in the UAE to continue to strive for their dreams to venture into the depths of space.

“The experiments that Sultan has conducted aboard the ISS have helped us expand human knowledge as well as benefit the scientific community worldwide, paving the path for the nation to have new hopes and transcend new realms in this sector. We are glad to have him back on Earth safely and proud of the legacy he has created.”

Arab Parliament congratulates UAE

Adel bin AbdulRahman Alasoomi, President of the Arab Parliament (AP), has congratulated the UAE on the success of astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi’s space mission and his safe return to earth from the ISS.

Alasoomi commended what AlNeyadi and UAE work teams have accomplished as an Emirati and Arab achievement, which all Arabs should be proud of, given its high importance in serving humanity at large and opening the door for Arabs to foray vehemently into the space world.

‘’This milestone comes in light of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s care and interest in making the UAE a leader in space exploration. It also comes as a culmination of many successes made by the UAE in this vital field in recent years and to provide qualified national cadres, which has become an inspiring model for Arab youth to work for a better future for the world,’’ he added.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]