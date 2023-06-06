UAE leaders drive sustainable agenda forward

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid have continued to advocate for a sustainable future in their messages marking the World Environment Day…reports Asian Lite News

The UAE is committed to championing and fostering international collaboration to preserve the environment and ensure a sustainable future for all, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has said.

In a message marking World Environment Day on June 5, the President said, “the importance of collective efforts to address the challenges of climate change remains as critical as ever.”

President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed holds the environment as one of his top priorities. In anticipation of the UAE hosting the climate meeting COP28, he has declared 2023 as the Year of Sustainability.

Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai stressed on the importance of working towards a sustainable future.

He tweeted: “On World Environment Day, we call for uniting efforts, energies, and resources to preserve our planet, our environment, and the diversity of our nature. A general call to all institutions and countries. Because the future of our generations depends on our decisions today.”

Abu Dhabi organises workshops

Abu Dhabi City Municipality, in line with World Environment Day and its dedication to fostering a healthy environment, organised a series of workshops and educational initiatives in collaboration with strategic partners. The aim was to raise awareness among community members about the importance of preserving our natural world.

One of the events took place at Al Shahama Municipality Centre in Al Bahia Park, where experts from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Friends of the Environment Society, and the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi provided valuable insights on climate change. The event emphasised the unwavering commitment of the leadership to comprehensive environmental conservation.

In Rabdan Park, the Madinat Zayed Municipality Centre collaborated with the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company (Tadweer) to organise an event targeting school students and local residents. The initiative aimed to promote community engagement and educate participants about the importance of maintaining a healthy environment, minimising waste, and enhancing the city’s aesthetics. The distribution of trees, roses, and agricultural seedlings encouraged the community to actively participate in planting and beautifying the region with trees.

In the Musaffah Industrial Area, the Musaffah Municipality Centre, in partnership with the Friends of the Environment Society, conducted a workshop to raise awareness among workers and strategic partners about the significance of a clean and waste-free environment. The campaign also aimed to inspire these groups to engage in agriculture and enhance green spaces in the industrial area, considering the positive impact of agriculture on the environment.

Dubai’s sustainable tourism

As the world united on to commemorate World Environment Day, Dubai has reiterated its pledge to advancing efforts to promoting sustainability and responsible tourism.

In the bustling metropolis of Dubai, which is home to a thriving and vibrant tourism industry, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has established itself as a prominent entity leading the charge in environmental conservation. With a resolute commitment to sustainability, the Department has spearheaded a multitude of pioneering strategic initiatives aimed at protecting the environment and forging a greener and more sustainable future for the city’s tourism sector.

One of the unique initiatives DET has launched to reduce single use plastic consumption is the Dubai Can. Since its launch in February 2022 by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, the citywide sustainability movement has achieved extraordinary success. The transformative programme empowers communities to reduce their reliance on single-use plastic bottles and embrace sustainable alternatives.

To date, the collaborative efforts of Dubai Can and its partnership with Talabat have yielded extraordinary results, with a reduction of over 10 million 500ml single-use plastic water bottles.

Driven by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, Dubai Sustainable Tourism (DST) is another DET initiative that is at the forefront of positioning Dubai as a leading sustainable destination. Aligning the tourism sector with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategy, DST is pioneering a transformative journey towards a more environmentally conscious and socially responsible tourism sector.

Dubai’s commitment to sustainability extends far beyond World Environment Day, as the city gears up to host COP28. As 2023 has been designated as the ‘Year of Sustainability’ in Dubai, the city is poised to showcase its dedication to addressing the pressing challenges of climate change on a global stage.

