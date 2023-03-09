UAE leaders highlight pivotal role of women

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, highlighted the pivotal role that Emirati women play in building the nation…reports Asian Lite News

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan shared a video recognising women’s contributions and roles in building their societies, as the world yesterday marked the International Women’s Day.

Marking International Women’s Day celebrated worldwide on March 8, President Sheikh Mohamed and Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shared a video showing how women have excelled in all aspects of life.

“On the occasion of International Women’s Day, we recognise and celebrate the crucial role that women play in building dynamic societies. We wish continued success to all women in achieving their hopes and ambitions while contributing to a shared progress and sustainable future,” Shaikh Mohamed tweeted.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also took to his twitter account to express his appreciation for women on their International Day.

“A man’s appreciation for women expresses his virility, taste and decency. Society’s appreciation for women expresses the civilization of society and the height of its culture. The world’s appreciation for women expresses the development, prosperity and stability of this world. Women’s appreciation is the measure of human development,” he wrote on twitter.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, highlighted the pivotal role that Emirati women play in embodying the vision of the UAE’s Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in building the nation.

She also praised President and VP for their commitment to empowering women in all fields and strengthening their role in the UAE’s development.

Al Kaabi emphasised the important role played by Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), in promoting the advancement and leadership of Emirati women.

She highlighted the UAE’s investment in women’s contribution to future-focused industries such as artificial intelligence, innovation, and technology, underscoring that women’s energies and capabilities are limitless.

Looking ahead, Al Kaabi stated that as the UAE prepares to host the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in November 2023, women’s perspectives will be included in all discussions.

She noted that women make up two-thirds of the COP28 leadership team, and women represent more than 50 percent of the management team, demonstrating the UAE’s commitment to gender equality and championing a sustainable approach.

Al Kaabi stressed that Emirati women are an inspiring model of empowerment in the region and worldwide. Over the next 50 years, she predicted that women will continue to play a critical role in solidifying the UAE’s position as a nation where security, social support, and economic opportunity flourish.

