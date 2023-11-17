UAE Plants to Supply Gaza With Water

The UAE is planning to build 3 desalination plants with the production capacity of 200,000 gallons per day from each plant making a total of 600,000 gallons, benefiting 300,000 people per day….reports Asian Lite News

The Joint Operations Command at the Ministry of Defence announced its intention to build three desalination plants in Rafah, Gaza Strip, as part of the ‘Gallant Knight 3’ humanitarian operation.

Following the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ‘Gallant Knight 3’ aims to provide support for the Palestinian people.

The production capacity of each plant is 200,000 gallons per day with a total of 600,000 gallons, benefiting 300,000 people per day.

The initiative symbolises the UAE’s historic stance of support and solidarity with the brotherly people of Palestine, particularly in light of the challenging circumstances they are facing.

‘Gallant Knight 3’ was launched on 5th November under the leadership of the Joint Operations Command at the Ministry of Defence in cooperation and coordination with the Emirates Red Crescent, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Zayed Charitable Humanitarian Foundation, and other UAE institutions to provide humanitarian support to Palestinian people in Gaza.

The initiative also provide volunteering opportunities for doctors registered with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, and for volunteers registered with the Emirates Red Crescent and other humanitarian and charitable entities in the UAE.

UAE Welcomes UNSC Resolution

The UAE has welcomed the adoption of United Nations Security Council resolution 2712, which calls for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip sufficient for the unhindered delivery of full, rapid and safe humanitarian aid. The resolution also calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, especially children.

As the Council’s Arab member, the UAE worked closely with the Permanent Mission of Malta, the penholder of the resolution. The UAE supported Malta throughout the negotiations to reach agreement on a text that prioritised the protection of children.

The resolution is the first adopted by the Council on the Israel-Palestine conflict since 2016. Council members united around the urgent need to protect civilians, particularly children.

In her explanation of vote, Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, said, “Over the past week, I’ve seen us all work together across our geographical divides in a way that made this moment possible, and I thank you for that. I believe lives will be saved because of this work.”

She added, “I want to emphasise that the adoption of today’s resolution only begins our response to this war and to this crisis,” and noted that the UAE voted in favor of the resolution because it meets urgent basic needs that take into account the situation of children in Gaza in particular. Ambassador Nusseibeh said, “The UAE remains resolute that we must work towards a lasting humanitarian ceasefire. We must not lose sight of this urgent goal.”

She stressed that, “The resolution means in real time enough time and space for search and rescue operations to save those children who are buried under the rubble, including the 1,500 who have been reported missing there. It means that fuel, food, water, medicine, and other essential goods can be delivered at scale. It means that sick and injured children can be evacuated.”

1000 Gazans to be Treated in UAE

The UAE leads with a powerful commitment following the recent adoption of a UN Security Council resolution on Gaza humanitarian pause, the first addressing the crisis since 2016. Acknowledging the challenging negotiations and compromises made by all sides, the UAE highlights the urgent need to protect civilians, especially children, and underscores the collective effort that enabled this significant resolution.

The UAE’s response goes beyond diplomatic support, as it declares plans to receive and provide medical treatment for 1,000 Palestinian children and their families in the UAE.

“The work has already begun, and we hope to receive the first group within the coming week,” UAE Permanent Representative to the UN Lana Nusseibeh told UNSC.

While recognizing the gravity of the situation, the UAE emphasizes that the resolution is just the starting point in responding to the prolonged crisis. The nation draws attention to the underreported incidents in the West Bank, where almost 200 Palestinians have lost their lives in the last 40 days due to settler violence and raids. Urging accountability, the UAE has emphasised the importance of addressing these issues alongside the broader international focus on Gaza.

The UAE called on Israel to cease its attacks on civilians and civilian institutions, and Ambassador Nusseibeh stressed that Israel must uphold the special protections afforded by international law for hospitals and schools and ensure safe and unhindered humanitarian access.

The UAE condemned Israel’s raid on Al-Shifa Hospital and other attacks on hospitals, stressing that the resolution rejects precisely that type of military action. Ambassador Nusseibeh said, “If the parties violate this resolution, we expect, and we will work to ensure, that the Security Council steps in to support its implementation.”

On the future and political horizon of the conflict, Ambassador Nusseibeh stressed the need for the Council to prioritise resolving the conflict. “Over the last decade, there have been increasingly vocal warnings and signs that the Two-State solution is on its deathbed. What emerges from the ruins of Gaza may be our last chance to save it. But it will need all of us to continue working together, like we have done here today, to resurrect it.”

In addition to facilitating medical treatment, the UAE is expediting the establishment an emergency field hospital in the Gaza Strip, addressing critical healthcare needs on the ground.

