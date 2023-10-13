UAE President Receives US Commerce Secretary

The meeting addressed bilateral relations between the UAE and the United States, as well as opportunities to enhance ties in all fields…reports Asian Lite News

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Gina Raimondo, US Secretary of Commerce, at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting addressed bilateral relations between the UAE and the United States, as well as opportunities to enhance ties in all fields, particularly across economy, investment, and commerce, in line with the two countries’ priorities in achieving sustainable prosperity and serving their mutual interests.

In attendance were His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi; Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi’s Executive Affairs Authority; Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States; and the US delegation accompanying the Commerce Secretary.

UAE Denies U.S. Military Aircraft Arrival

The UAE Ministry of Defence (MoD) has denied the allegations circulated by some international media about the arrival of U.S. military aircraft at Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE to provide support to Israel.

In a statement, the Ministry confirmed that these allegations are baseless, as arrivals of U.S. aircraft at the Al Dhafra base have been taking place for several months according to pre-determined timetables within the framework of the military cooperation between the UAE and the United States of America and is not at all related to the developments currently taking place in the region.

