UAE, Qatar Discuss Gaza De-Escalation

The UAE President and Qatar Emir emphasised the need for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid through secure and unimpeded channels….reports Asian Lite News

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Qatar Emir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani exchanged views on developments in the Middle East and efforts to de-escalate tensions in Gaza.

Sheikh Tamim was on a day long visit to the UAE. President Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Sheikh Tamim upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, both leaders emphasised the need for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid through secure and unimpeded channels, alongside the need to prioritise the protection of civilian lives in accordance with the rules of international humanitarian law to ensure their safety.

Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Tamim underlined the critical necessity of working to halt the spread of violence and escalation to prevent further humanitarian crises in the region and establish a clear political horizon towards securing a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace in the region.

Meanwhile, both leaders also explored fraternal relations, various avenues of cooperation, and joint work across all fields to fulfill the mutual interests of both countries, bringing prosperity and well-being to their peoples.

During the meeting, Sheikh Tamim also reviewed ways to enhance joint Gulf action in a manner that serves the interests of the peoples of Gulf Cooperation Council states and their aspirations for continued development and progress.

Sheikh Mohamed conferred the Order of the Union upon His Excellency Sheikh Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Chief of the Emiri Diwan, in appreciation of his efforts to enhance the fraternal relations between the UAE and the State of Qatar.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan hosted a dinner banquet in honour of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, and the accompanying delegation.

UAE’s Gaza Field Hospital

The UAE air bridge has continued to transport equipment for the UAE field hospital in Gaza.

The UAE has sent a further four planes carrying supplies and equipment to support the construction of a field hospital in the Gaza Strip, bringing to 20 the total number of aircraft sent as part of the UAE’s Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian operation. The cargo of these planes will be unloaded in the Egyptian city of El Arish.

The UAE had operated an air bridge to transport hospital equipment as part of Operation Gallant Knight 3, which it launched and as part of its efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian brothers and support the victim system in the Gaza Strip, which faces exceptionally critical circumstances.

‘Tarahum for Gaza’

The UAE dispatched a plane carrying 25 tonnes of food, medical, and relief supplies to El Arish city in the Arab Republic of Egypt, in preparation for entering the Gaza Strip via the Rafah Border Crossing, in coordination with the UN World Food Programme.

The provision of humanitarian aid is part of the ‘Tarahum for Gaza’ campaign, which was launched by the UAE in October to collect and prepare relief packages aimed at mitigating the severity of the ongoing Palestinian humanitarian crisis of the most vulnerable groups, especially children and women.

The campaign has been organised in coordination with the Ministry of Community Development, in collaboration with the World Food Programme, and with the participation of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, multiple charity and humanitarian organisations in the UAE, volunteering centres, private sector organisations, large numbers of volunteers and media outlets.

Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister for Development and International Organisations Affairs, stressed that an air bridge was organised to carry food, medical, and relief supplies to alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable groups, especially children, who constitute nearly half of the population of the Gaza Strip. Al Shamsi emphasised that the UAE’s efforts reflect the country’s principles and deep-rooted values of fraternity and its commitment to providing support for neighbouring countries in times of crisis.

Arab FMs Meet in Riyadh

A preparatory meeting of Arab foreign ministers held on Thursday in Riyadh, presided by Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

The meeting came ahead of the extraordinary session of the Arab summit on the Israeli violence in Gaza, which is scheduled for Saturday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Faisal urged the international community, including the UN’s Security Council, to fulfill its responsibilities by establishing a ceasefire, providing civil protection, releasing hostages and prisoners, and halting the forced displacement of Palestinians, in accordance with international law.

Prince Faisal also called for the lifting of the siege on Gaza and the delivery of relief and medical aid without restrictions and in a sustainable manner to alleviate the humanitarian catastrophe that has claimed the lives of innocent people — more than half of whom are women and children — and which threatens regional and global security and stability, Arab News reported.

UAE’s Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar headed the Emirati delegation participating in preparatory meetings.

Meanwhile, the first Saudi relief plane has arrived at El-Arish International Airport in Egypt, carrying 35 tons of relief aid, including food and shelter materials, which will be transported to those affected inside the Gaza Strip.

This assistance is part of the fundraising campaign directed by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to provide relief to the Palestinian people in Gaza. The Kingdom’s Deputy Ambassador to Egypt, Abdurrahman bin Salem Al-Dahas, and the Saudi Consul General in Suez, Khalid bin Ali Al-Shamrani, received the plane at the airport.

This aid is an extension of the Kingdom’s support for Palestine in various humanitarian and relief sectors. It also reflects the great humanitarian role played by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Relief Center, towards other countries.

