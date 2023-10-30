UAE, Saudi Demand Israel to Stop Ground Ops

The UAE and Saudi Arabia reaffirmed the need for an immediate ceasefire to ensure that civilians and civilian institutions are not targeted and to ensure the opening of humanitarian relief corridors in Gaza….reports Asian Lite News

The UAE has condemned the ground operations by Israel in the occupied Gaza Strip, and expressed its deep concern over the Israeli military escalation and exacerbation of the humanitarian crisis that threatens more loss of civilian lives.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the need for an immediate ceasefire to ensure that civilians and civilian institutions are not targeted. The Ministry further underlined the importance of the protection of civilians, according to international humanitarian law, international treaties for the protection of civilians and human rights, and the need to ensure that they are not targeted during conflict.

Furthermore, the Ministry stressed the importance of the United Nations General Assembly resolution, overwhelmingly adopted on Friday, which calls for a “humanitarian truce” in Gaza and a cessation of hostilities. The Ministry underscored that the resolution is an important step towards de-escalation, restoring calm, protecting civilians and preserving their lives.

The Ministry underlined that the urgent priority is to end the escalation of military operations and protect civilians as well as ensuring the opening of humanitarian relief corridors and the immediate, safe, sustainable, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement issued that the Kingdom condemns and denounces any ground operations carried out by Israel that would threaten the lives of Palestinian civilians and result in inhumane dangers.

The Kingdom has warned of the danger of continuing to carry out these “flagrant and unjustified violations” that are contrary to international law against the Palestinian people and the serious repercussions they will have on regional and international peace and security.

The Kingdom also called on the international community to assume its responsibilities to immediately stop this military operation in accordance with the United Nations General Assembly resolution issued on 27 October 2022, “to save the lives of innocent people, preserve the infrastructure and the vital interests in respect of international humanitarian law, and to enable humanitarian and relief organizations to deliver urgent and necessary humanitarian assistance to civilians in the Gaza Strip without hindrance.”

20K Relief Packages, 5K Volunteers

The “Tarahum for Gaza” campaign continues with strong momentum and participation of citizens and residents of the UAE. Substantial contributions from the community are continuing in parallel with official efforts, reflecting the UAE’s deep-rooted values of human solidarity.

In its third week, the campaign witnessed the participation of 5,000 volunteers during activities organised at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent, at the Festival Arena in Dubai, in cooperation with Dubai Cares, and at the Al Bayt Mitwahid Center in Sharjah, in cooperation with the Sharjah Charity International and the Big Heart Foundation.

This week, volunteers prepared 20,000 relief packages, and collected 450 tonnes of relief materials.

Supervised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority (ERC) and the World Food Programme (WFP), and in coordination with the Ministry of Community Development, the campaign includes the participation of 20 charitable and humanitarian institutions in addition to national volunteering platforms.

To date, the Tarahum for Gaza campaign has collected 1,250 tonnes of food, hygiene and medical relief materials and has prepared 58,000 relief packages for children and mothers, as well as food packages.

The campaign is an extension of the United Arab Emirates’ endeavours to support the Palestinian people and alleviate their suffering and the severity of the ongoing humanitarian crisis by providing essential supplies. The campaign focuses on the most vulnerable groups, especially children, who constitute approximately half of the population of the Gaza Strip.

Accredited charitable and humanitarian institutions in the UAE continue to receive in-kind and financial donations as part of the campaign. Those wishing to volunteer can register to participate through the UAE’s official volunteer platforms.

