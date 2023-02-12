UAE sends 117 tonnes of relief supplies to Turkey, Syria

The hospital will be equipped with emergency departments, operations rooms, intensive care units, CT scans, and sterilization facilities…reports Asian Lite News

Within the past 24 hours, the United Arab Emirates has sent 117 tonnes of relief supplies as part of Operation “Gallant Knight / 2” for the victims of the earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey.

These include 97 tonnes of foodstuffs, 20 tonnes of medical supplies, and 696 tents to shelter the affected people via cargo flights to Syria and Turkey that totalled 36 to date.

Using sophisticated tools and equipment, the Emirati search and rescue crews are moving on with their mission to save people buried beneath the wreckage.

The search and rescue teams of the “Gallant Knight / 2” operation began their preparations for the opening of the first phase of a mobile field hospital in Gaziantep’s İslahiye district in Turkey, in response to a recent earthquake in the region. The field hospital will offer medical care, diagnostic services, and treatment to those affected by the disaster. The hospital will be equipped with emergency departments, operations rooms, intensive care units, CT scans, and sterilization facilities.

In the second phase, the hospital will expand its services to include a laboratory, X-ray facility, pharmacy, dental department, outpatient clinics, and inpatient wards with a capacity of 50 beds. A team of 15 doctors from various specialties, 60 nurses, and medical equipment technicians will be supervising the hospital’s operations, while qualified Emirati cadres will provide medical support.

This initiative is part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to provide humanitarian aid and relief to those in need, highlighting the country’s commitment to promoting international cooperation in times of crisis.

Emirati search and rescue squads succeeded in saving two people in Turkey as part of the UAE’s ‘Gallant Knight/2’ operation to support the victims of the recent earthquake. The first was an 11-year-old child, while the second was a man between 50s or 60s.

The Emirati team worked incredibly hard during the operation to save the two victims in the Kahramanmaraş province until it was successful, after they had been trapped among the rubble for nearly 120 hours.

The survivors have been successfully treated by the involved medical professionals, and they are currently in good health.

