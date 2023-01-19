UAE signs number of partnership deals at WEF

Mohammad Al Gergawi affirmed that the vision of the UAE aims to consolidate its position as a reliable partner and a global hub for positive change at the regional and international levels…reports Asian Lite News

The UAE Government signed a number of partnerships and agreements with the World Economic Forum, aiming to enhance the framework of cooperation and joint efforts in strategic sectors and areas of global interest, during the second day at Davos.

The partnership agreements were unveiled during a high-level meeting between Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Prof. Klaus Schwab, WEF Founder and President, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

The meeting witnessed the presence of Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED); Majid Al Suwaidi, director general of Cop28; Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs; and Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice-President of the UAE Gender Balance Council.

Mohammad Al Gergawi affirmed that the vision of the UAE aims to consolidate its position as a reliable partner and a global hub for positive change at the regional and international levels.

He said: “The partnership with the World Economic Forum contributes to strengthening the UAE’s efforts aimed at meeting the current and future stages’ requirements. It also strenghen the UAE’s position as a regional and global center for studying innovative government practices and developing mechanisms to support government work.”

Prof. Klaus Schwab said: “The United Arab Emirates has been a longstanding partner of the World Economic Forum. The complex and interconnected challenges of today require global cooperation to drive tangible, systems-positive change for the long-term. The Forum is proud to partner with the United Arab Emirates and its forward-looking leadership on cross-cutting initiatives to bring this transformative approach to accelerating climate action, and bolstering trade resilience.”

Klaus noted that the Forum is pleased to announce its collaboration with the Government of the United Arab Emirates to organize the Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils 2023 (AMGFC23), to be held in Dubai, on 16-17 October 2023.

Trade-tech Initiative

The Ministry of Economy of the UAE and The Department of Economic Development of Abu Dhabi signed a grant agreement with the World Economic Forum, regarding the organisation of an annual forum for TradeTech Global: Catalyzing trade technology deployment (the “Project”). The Collaboration will include Research and Dialogue, Policy Incubation & Reform & Implementation.

Global Future Councils

The UAE signed a framework agreement with WEF about the Global Future Councils, to be organised in the UAE, Dubai in October 2023.

Second day’s sessions

During the second day’s activities, Huda Al Hashmi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs participated in the meeting of the Metaverse Governance Steering Committee. The meeting discussed milestones around the Defining and Building the Metaverse Initiative and the Global Collaboration Village, where members have provided an overview of the Global Collaboration Village, and discussed key past and future GCV milestones.

