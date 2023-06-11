UAE, Turkish presidents discuss bilateral relations

The two sides discussed various regional and international developments and reiterated their belief in the importance of promoting regional stability…reports Asian Lite News

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived today in Turkiye for a working visit and met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The two leaders reviewed the growing bilateral ties between the UAE and Turkiye and explored opportunities for further collaboration.

His Highness expressed his happiness to be meeting again with President Erdogan, and congratulated him on the success of the recent electoral process and for the trust and confidence placed in him by the Turkish people. The meeting between His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and the Turkish President follows the signing earlier this year of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and Turkiye that aims to enhance strategic cooperation and sustainable economic growth for the benefit of the two countries, their people and the region. The signing of the agreement in March coincided with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, with the longstanding partnership having been strengthened further in recent years through reciprocal state visits by both presidents.

His Highness and President Erdogan applauded the recent progress witnessed in UAE-Turkiye relations and discussed the benefits of the CEPA agreement that promises to stimulate trade and increase the flow of investment between both countries. The two leaders discussed their shared interest in advancing sustainable economic growth and social development, and explored opportunities for further collaboration in focus areas including the economy, advanced technology, renewable energy, transport & logistics, manufacturing, tourism, and culture.

The two sides discussed various regional and international developments and reiterated their belief in the importance of promoting regional stability and cooperation to support sustainable progress for current and future generations.

The Turkish President extended a warm welcome to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and his accompanying delegation, and confirmed his wish to continue strengthening ties for the benefit of both countries and their people, in a manner that enhances peace and stability in the region and the world. President Erdogan stated that his country attaches special importance to its relations with the UAE, which it considers an important economic partner in supporting development, stability and peace. (ANI/WAM)

Turkish envoy lauds strategic relations

ugay Tunçer, Turkish Ambassador to the UAE, said that the UAE and Türkiye have an enduring strategic partnership that is still strengthening and contributing to the region’s prosperity, peace, and stability.

Tunçer told that the UAE is an important strategic partner for Türkiye, praising the extraordinary development made in relations between the two friendly nations in less than two years.

“The two nations’ overall bilateral ties have been reinforced by two significant milestones: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s visit to Türkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the UAE,” he noted.

“President Erdogan’s visit to the UAE resulted in almost 27 cooperation agreements in various sectors, including investment, economy, defence, health, agriculture, transport, advanced technology, climate action, culture and youth,” the diplomat elaborated.

Tunçer pointed out that the non-oil trade volume between the two countries reached some US$19 billion in 2022, and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries will further boost their cooperation.

He noted that the economies of the two nations do not compete but rather complement one another and that the UAE and Türkiye intend to boost their non-oil commercial exchange to $40 billion over the course of five years. “Several Turkish companies have established regional offices in the UAE, with Emirati investors operating large business and investment activities in Turkiye.”

A strong Emirati-Turkish economic partnership can leverage the capabilities and resources of the two countries, and working together supports their goals and ambitions to achieve holistic development and long-term economic prosperity, he added.

Tunçer expresed support for the UAE’s hosting of COP28 and emphasized that the UAE and Türkiye share a common approach to addressing climate change.

He expressed confidence in UAE hosting a successful COP28 that will advance the global climate action agenda and strengthen international efforts to address climate change-related concerns.

Türkiye has taken steps to address climate and environmental issues, such as launching the Zero Waste Project in 2017, which was inaugurated by the First Lady of Türkiye and aims to reduce the environmental impact of waste, through sorting at source, recycling and reusing, he explained, noting that the goal is to reach a 60 percent recycling rate by 2030.

Türkiye also launched the Zero Waste Blue project in June 2019 to protect and clean the seas and water resources from waste, and the United Nations endorsed this programme and declared 30th March as the International Day of Zero Waste, he said.

Tunçer commended the UAE’s strategic goal to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, stressing that the two countries are working together to combat climate change.

He also stressed that they are committed to enhancing their cooperation with international organisations and intensifying their multilateral efforts, to help foster peace and stability in the region.

