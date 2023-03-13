UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary ties

The two parties emphasised on the significance of coordinating positions and visions on a range of regional and international issues of common interest…reports Asian Lite News

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker for the Federal National Council, met with Oleksandr Kornienko, First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) of Ukraine, and his accompanying delegation on the sidelines of the 146th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union held in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation between the two sides, through exchanging visits and enhancing coordination and consultation on various issues of interest.

The two parties emphasised on the significance of coordinating positions and visions on a range of regional and international issues of common interest.

On Friday, the UAE has sent an aircraft carrying 14 tonnes of relief aid, including blankets and personal care supplies, and LED bulbs to help the people of Ukraine live through the harsh winter conditions.

These supplies are part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian assistance aimed at alleviating the suffering of the Ukrainian people amid the crisis.

This shipment will first be airlifted to the Polish capital, Warsaw, and then sent to Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the crisis, the UAE has provided urgent relief supplies to those affected by the crisis in Ukraine. In October of last year, it was announced that US$100 million would be provided to Ukrainian civilians. Furthermore, the UAE established an air bridge that sent 11 aircrafts carrying approximately 550 tonnes of relief supplies, including two aircraft from the International Humanitarian City in Dubai, with basic food and medical items.

Moreover, 2,520 generators and 6 ambulances have been delivered to Ukrainian authorities to be brought to Ukraine and assist Ukrainian refugees in neighbouring countries such as Poland, Moldova, and Bulgaria.

ALSO READ: Saudi crown prince launches new airline

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]