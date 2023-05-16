UAE vows commitment to Arab unity for economic stability

The UAE delegation expressed support for Syria and for the decision to resume its participation in the Arab Summit meetings which embody the Arab brotherly ties….reports Asian Lite News

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, said the UAE prioritises strengthening joint Arab cooperation, in line with the country’s firm commitment to supporting all efforts aimed at ensuring the interests of Arab peoples and enhancing their economic and social stability in a sustainable manner.

The minister was speaking during the meeting of the Economic and Social Council which was held at ministerial level in the Saudi capital. He led UAE delegation to the meeting, which prepares for the 32nd Arab League Summit on May 19th.

“We are keen to strengthen the frameworks for economic integration among Arab nations and to adopt more open and accommodating policies, including the creation of a single customs union, which helps boost exports and imports and supports the growth of Arab trade exchange, within the framework of the Greater Arab Free Trade Area, which aims to stimulate shared investments that will help to create thousands of jobs,” the minister added.

According to Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), an immense joy was on the faces of the Palestinian delegation’s members who congratulated the Syrian media delegation which came to Jeddah to cover the activities of the Arab Summit and the preparatory meetings at various levels.

Syria has always been open to all Arab cooperation and its media has always covered any Arab event that carries with it the common interest of the peoples of the region, it added.

Iraqis, Algerians, Saudis, Egyptians, Jordanians and other members of the participating delegations welcomed the Syrians who attended the meeting, whether the participants within the Syrian delegation or those who came as journalists for the news coverage, it said.

They expressed support for Syria and for the decision to resume its participation in the Arab Summit meetings which embody the Arab brotherly ties.

“We miss Syria…brothers always return… the meetings are of special importance with Syria’s presence… oh welcome Syrians…” These sentences we repeated in the corridors of the preparatory meeting in Jeddah, SANA reported.

