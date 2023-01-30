UNGA President Korosi begins 3-day India visit

Korosi met G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, saying that G20 provides an important platform to exchange ideas and solutions…reports Asian Lite News

United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi on Sunday arrived in India for a three-day visit.

Ministry of External Affairs Official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in a tweet on Sunday said that Korosi’s visit is an opportunity to exchange views on global challenges that the United Nations is currently seized with. “A warm welcome to @UN_PGA Csaba Korosi to India. This is his first bilateral visit to any country. An opportunity to exchange views on global challenges that the United Nations is currently seized with,” Bagchi tweeted on Sunday.

Bagchi also shared an image of Korosi with India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj and Joint Secretary (UNP), Ministry of External Affairs, Prakash Gupta.

Korosi upon his arrival to India, tweeted: “Namaste, India. Glad to be in New Delhi, to commence my first bilateral visit as PGA. Heartened by the very warm welcome by PR @ruchirakamboj, UNRC @ShombiSharp, @MEAIndia Joint Secretary UNP @PrakashMEA.”

Korosi met G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, saying that G20 provides an important platform to exchange ideas and solutions.

Taking to Twitter, Korosi said, “G20 provides an important platform to exchange ideas & much-needed solutions. Good to meet again with @g20org Sherpa @amitabhk87 & team to discuss measures/solutions devised under ‘s leadership of the group to support transformation.” Kant tweeted that they held a fascinating discussion on the geopolitical scenario, multilateralism, and global supply chains at the working dinner, which was hosted by Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Deputy Executive Director UN Women, Lakshmi M Puri.

The visit will be Korosi’s first bilateral visit to any country since he assumed UNGA Presidency in September 2022.

Positive and constructive interaction with @UN_PGA Csaba Korosi, Ambassador Laszlo Szoke, Chief Scientific Adviser Johannes Cullmann, & other dignitaries on their bilateral visit to India. Discussed India’s priorities and a wide range of #G20 related issues. pic.twitter.com/IyVNBEl6UC — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) January 29, 2023

Given Korosi’s strong interest in India’s expertise in water management and experience in SDG’s, he would also be interacting with senior officials of NITI Aayog and India’s G20 Presidency team to explore the scaling up of India’s best practices. On 30 January, he will deliver a public address at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) on his Presidency theme of “Solutions through Solidarity, Sustainability and Science in the UN”.

Korosi will pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on January 30, the occasion of Martyrs Day.

He will travel to Bengaluru on January 31, where he will interact with scientists at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). He will pay a field visit to an IISc-led water conservation project. PGA is expected to visit development projects in/around Bengaluru and interact with the UN- India country team. The Governor of Karnataka would be hosting a dinner in his honour.

ALSO READ-UNGA prez due in India this week with ‘science’ on focus

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]